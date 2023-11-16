PG.biz Podcast - Embrace’s Eric Futoran on turning user experience into tech that solves problems

Good games offer great experiences, and accurate and timely issue resolution is imperative for keeping LTV high and your game in good graces with its users.

And it’s not just a must to please your players. App store algorithms have begun to rank games based on performance metrics and can punish games that go on the fritz. But, as all devs know, pinpointing the source is complicated, especially since most resolution tools either lack the data to determine the real cause or the holistic view of the player journey to check if other factors, such as low bandwidth during the commute, are the real culprit.

Years of frustration trying to figure out the root cause of problems during his years as a co-founder of Scopely motivated Eric Futoran to build Embrace. This mobile-only monitoring solution effectively removes the guesswork by providing a “play-by-play of each user experience,” so your team can spend less time pointing fingers and more time building a hit game.

Eric joins host Peggy Anne Salz in this week’s episode to explain how Embrace “collects [an app’s] exhaust” and walks us through its key features that empower engineers to find solutions and, more importantly, take their seat at the decision-making table. “My goal at Embrace is to [prevent] you from constantly thinking about crashes and ANRs,” Eric says. “And allow you to get back to building games and making your users happy.”

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

03:06 - When you're forced to release a game

07:29 - Eric's lessons from his time at Scopely

10:47 - Give engineering a seat at the table

14:18 - Performance metrics now affect your ranking

17:30 - The need for proactive tools

21:39 - How does Embrace empower engineers?

26:30 - Examples of Embrace's effectiveness

33:07 - Eric's vision powering Embrace

35:48 - Can UA teams use Embrace?

37:29 - Advice to mobile studios + devs

41: 05 - Favourite games Q&A with Eric

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PG.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our next event here.