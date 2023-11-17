News

Pley partners with Tilting Point to bring mobile games to the web

Tilting Points mobile games go cross-platform to browsers with no downloads, installs, or paywalls

Pley have officially announced a partnership with Tilting Point to distribute its farming simulation game Homesteads: Dream Farm cross platform on the web.

Pley’s “native web” browser platform aims to expand the game’s reach to a new audience of web gamers with Tilting Point and game developer Enixan porting the game to Pley's platform. Pley claim that their toolchain enables easy porting of Unity-based mobile games within weeks.

Pley hosts games and delivers them directly to online players using WebGL to bring "identical performance and quality" to the online game as was originally enjoyed in the original mobile version. There are no downloads or installs required, and players can link their mobile account to the web version with the Pley Connect feature.

Homesteads: Dream Farm has racked up over one million downloads and 4.3-star ratings on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Launching Homesteads on Pley's web distribution platform will now give fans of the Wild West town sim a second, larger screen on which to enjoy the game.

A second life online

"The future of mobile gaming is not just on mobile devices; it's on the web too. Eventually, all games should be playable on any device. We're empowering developers to embrace a multi-platform strategy, extending the reach of their games and maximizing player engagement," says Pley Co-Founder and CEO Carles Tomás Marti.

“Pley bridges the gap between native development and WebGL, allowing creators to expand the reach of their titles to billions of untapped potential players. Pley simplifies how they maintain their games by offering an end-to-end solution that includes porting and distribution as well as performance and analytics.”

"Bringing our mobile games to the web was an important strategic decision, and Pley made it incredibly smooth," says Mathias Royer, Chief Studios Officer at Tilting Point. "Their toolchain and cloud distribution platform simplifies the entire process, from hosting to monetization, while ensuring our games run flawlessly on every major browser."

Tilting Point were featured in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2023


