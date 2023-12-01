PG.biz Podcast - NSPCC’s Kevin Antao and Andy Sallnow on the challenges of safe gaming for children

There’s no shortage of benefits that games bring to players, from offering avenues for creativity to developing interpersonal skills to fostering greater self-confidence. Yet as gaming popularity grows, so do the silent risks posed to children online.

Fortunately, there is an organisation leading the fight against child abuse and developing safe game design guidelines. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is the UK’s leading children’s charity, protecting and advocating for youth in the UK for 139 years.

Joining host Peggy Anne Salz on the show this week is the NSPCC’s head of new product development and innovation, Andy Sallnow, and gaming and digital disruption consult, Kevin Antao.

Andy and Kevin discuss how children experience games differently, the channels that pose the greatest threat to young users, and the Safe Games Festival. From February 5 - 11, 2024, at a state-of-the-art eSports venue and featuring live streaming, safeguarding workshops, and a fierce eSports competition, this festival joins parents, youth professionals, young gamers, and industry leaders to celebrate games and “promote safer gaming through design, production, and education.”





What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

03:25 - How has social gaming impacted children?

08:03 - Safe game design

14:06 - Research into harm in the metaverse

17:35 - Is privacy-first harmful for children?

20:26 - Game Safe Festival

24:08 - The Games Bundle

26:05 - How to get involved in preventing child abuse

29:10 - Impactful NSPCC partnerships and resources

34:26 - Favourite games Q&A with Andy and Kevin

