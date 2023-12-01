News

PG.biz Podcast - NSPCC’s Kevin Antao and Andy Sallnow on the challenges of safe gaming for children

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

There’s no shortage of benefits that games bring to players, from offering avenues for creativity to developing interpersonal skills to fostering greater self-confidence. Yet as gaming popularity grows, so do the silent risks posed to children online.

Fortunately, there is an organisation leading the fight against child abuse and developing safe game design guidelines. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is the UK’s leading children’s charity, protecting and advocating for youth in the UK for 139 years.

Joining host Peggy Anne Salz on the show this week is the NSPCC’s head of new product development and innovation, Andy Sallnow, and gaming and digital disruption consult, Kevin Antao.

Andy and Kevin discuss how children experience games differently, the channels that pose the greatest threat to young users, and the Safe Games Festival. From February 5 - 11, 2024, at a state-of-the-art eSports venue and featuring live streaming, safeguarding workshops, and a fierce eSports competition, this festival joins parents, youth professionals, young gamers, and industry leaders to celebrate games and “promote safer gaming through design, production, and education.”


What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
03:25 - How has social gaming impacted children?
08:03 - Safe game design
14:06 - Research into harm in the metaverse
17:35 - Is privacy-first harmful for children?
20:26 - Game Safe Festival
24:08 - The Games Bundle
26:05 - How to get involved in preventing child abuse
29:10 - Impactful NSPCC partnerships and resources
34:26 - Favourite games Q&A with Andy and Kevin

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

