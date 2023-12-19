News

Activision Blizzard to pay $55 million in gender discrimination settlement

Agreement puts end to lawsuit filed by the Department of Fair Employment and Houses in 2021

Activision Blizzard to pay $55 million in gender discrimination settlement
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

US publishing giant Activision Blizzard has settled the lawsuit brought against it by a California government body.

As reported by the New York Times, the California Civil Rights Department (CCRD) – formerly the Department of Fair Employment and Housing – has settled its lawsuit with the Call of Duty giant.

In total, Activision is paying out $54,875,000 in the settlement agreement; as much as $45,750,000 to make right with female employees who were paid unfairly or discriminated against with the remaining amount going to litigation costs.  

Female employees and contractors who were at Activision Blizzard between October 12th, 2015 and December 31st, 2020 may be eligible for compensation. 

No admission of wrongdoing

In the settlement agreement, Activision Blizzard appears to have been let off the hook without any admission of wrongdoing; both the publisher and the CCRD said that “no court or any independent investigation has substantiated any allegations," while saying that the government body's investigation hadn't found any evidence of wrongdoing by Activision's board.

This lawsuit was filed by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing back in 2021 and alleged a frat boy culture at the Call of Duty giant.

This story was originally published on our sister-site, PGCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Apr 25th, 2023

NetEase to sue over Blizzard breakup for $43.5m

Regulars Jan 6th, 2023

Week in Views - What caught our editorial eyes in the last seven days

News Jan 4th, 2023

The list of nations approving Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition grows

News Dec 21st, 2022

An estimated 2.3 million online teenage gamers have been exposed to white supremacist ideology

News Dec 2nd, 2022

Week in Views - What caught our editorial eyes in the last seven days