WildWorks CEO Clark Stacey steps down after 21 years

WildWorks co-founder, CEO and digital entertainment executive Clark Stacey has stepped down after more than 20 years.

Though stepping down from his role as CEO, Stacey will continue as a board member, advising on kidtech titles, teaching and consulting with startups in the games industry, and advocating for young people’s online rights.

Looking out for the little guy

WildWorks formed in 2003 and its greatest success since has been Animal Jam, its first self-published IP in an original series which launched in a very different gaming landscape: as a Flash game in 2010. Since then, more than 175 million people have engaged across mobile and PC - predominantly eight- to 12-year-olds.

The US developer was also acquired years on from Animal Jam’s success, having been bought by Indian mobile games and sports media company Nazara Technologies in 2022. Stacey’s advisory role on kidtech titles will be in reference to Nazara’s portfolio.

After all, he first formed WildWorks upon observing the lack of mainstream video games designed for children, which has long been a priority for him.

"We sought to disrupt that model by applying the production values of mainstream games to experiences designed specifically for players 12 and under. I like to think we succeeded with some of our earliest console efforts; titles like Pac-Man World Rally and Snoopy Flying Ace were recognised for respecting both our audience and the beloved IPs we partnered with," he reflected on LinkedIn.

"With the future of WildWorks and the Animal Jam community secure, I'm excited to hand the captain's hat to my extremely capable co-founder Jeff Amis and his management team. I will continue to serve WildWorks as a board member and advisor, and I've never been more excited about the company's plans for serving and growing its young audience with cool new stuff. Watch what WildWorks does next, folks - it's going to be incredible."

We spoke with Stacey before WildWorks' acquisition about the importance of games designed for children, and his insights on how best to entertain his audience.