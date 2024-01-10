Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Webstore Wizardry and Alternative Revenue Models tracks

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Webstore Wizardry track

Monday January 22nd

Discover the growing significance of webstores and how they can play a pivotal role in the industry. We’ll uncover valuable insights on how game creators can leverage these platforms to monetise their creations.

You’ll gain a deeper understanding of how online stores integrate with the current gaming ecosystem, including in-app purchases and official app stores, and receive actionable tips on optimising your presence in the webstore landscape, ensuring a successful and rewarding experience for both creators and players.

15:15 How Will you Create More Value for your Users in 2024?

Jan Kuhlmann, Business Development Manager at Xsolla

15:35 Web Stores - The Next Stage of Growth for Mobile Games

Miikka Luotio, VP of Business Development at Appcharge

Manuel G.Somonte, Head of Production at Ten Square Games

Jack Robson, VP of Business Development at Aptoide

Ken Go, CEO at DECA Games

David Stelzer, President at Xsolla

Don Reilley, Chief Supply Officer & GM at Scuti

Skirting around the exorbitant platform fees of Apple and Google. How publishers are getting their communities to engage with their own stores outside of the mobile ecosystem, and how much money they really make.

The Alternative Revenue Models track

Tuesday January 23rd

Explore diverse strategies and innovative approaches designed to amplify and optimise your revenue generation capabilities, ultimately empowering you to unlock new avenues of financial prosperity. Discover an array of alternative methods and their potential to maximise profitability and increase your overall revenue streams while leveraging innovative tactics and groundbreaking techniques.

16:30 Has Incremental Revenue Ever Sounded This Good?

Yiğit Güneri, Partnership Manager at AudioMob

Join the Audiomob team and guests, as we host an unfiltered conversation exploring the transformative impact of audio ads. Expect to find out why you should venture into the world of audio ads, the advantages of utilising audio as an alternative revenue stream and how Audiomob can help you every step of the way.

17:00 Post Launch Success With Indie Mobile Titles

Lakhvir Takhar, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Robot Teddy

How to create long-lasting revenue for your mobile title, Season pass, Stores, DLC.

17:20 Emerging Business Models for Games

Sean Kauppinen, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Hiber

Paid, free-to-play, subscription, fractional ownership, annuities, ads, phygital sales - there are a ton of approaches to monetisation, but how in 2024 can we ensure we have the best mix for our audience and what will be the most prevalent models in the coming years? This talk will dive into the various models, how they fit in and why.

Fringe events, parties and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie we've sessions, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. Plus access to our Kick-Off and Global Connects parties, where the real networking really happens.

And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 2,500+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch. As well as connecting you with decision makers from more than 900 companies, you can organise your appointments at the event itself.

Book your tickets now!