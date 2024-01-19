Hear how to build a better games industry at PG Connects London

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London next week, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Industry Visions & Values track sponsored by Supercell

Monday, January 22nd

Uncover the skills to building a stronger and more inclusive games industry, as we aspire to create a positive future for all. Explore strategies for fostering diversity, promoting ethical practices, and prioritising player well-being. Embrace a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and responsible game development.

Together, let's shape a brighter future where the games industry serves as a force for good, bringing joy, entertainment, and meaningful experiences to players worldwide.

14:00 Evolving Culture for Player-Centric Games: Enhancing Engagement & Community Connection

Frank Keienburg, General Manager, Brawl Stars at Supercell

This session will explore the evolution of Supercell’s culture, where the community isn’t just heard but actively shapes the very essence of the gaming experience. Discover how we foster a culture centred around players, actively involving them in crafting meaningful and joyous gaming experiences.

Learn how we harness player insights, valuing their perspectives and contributions to create great games that are remembered forever.

14:20 Building Bridges Instead of Silos: Leaders’ Role in Enabling a Cross-Platform Future

Celine Pasula, Managing Director at Ubisoft RedLynx

Before entering the world of PC and console games three years ago, Celine Pasula, managing director of Ubisoft RedLynx, had spent 15 years of her career dedicated to mobile development.

Today, she’s on a mission to bring these two fields together, building an environment where cross-functional knowledge can thrive. We’ll get to hear how she’s taken on this challenge as a leader and what actionable insights she sees as key in ensuring we get to the ultimate goal – being where our players are, no matter the platform.

14:40 Unleash Your Team's Potential Through The 4 Stages Of Psychological Safety

Sophie Vo, Founder at Rise and Play

We all understand in theory that psychological safety is correlated with higher team performance. However, how do we truly establish sustainable psychological safety within a team? Where should we begin, who should take ownership, and what specific actions are needed?

In this talk, I'll systematically break down what psychological safety entails in the context of a team and outline the actionable steps leaders should take to cultivate it. This involves shaping your environment, fostering a feedback culture, and levelling up your leadership style.

The primary responsibility lies with the leader. Are you committed to taking the necessary steps to grow your team?

15:00 Can Allyship Confront Toxicity?

Mick Morris, Vice President - Games at Psyop

Tracy Clark, Head of People Operations at SEGA HARDlight

Gina Jackson, Founder at SKILLfull

Darren Yeomans, Studio Director at Atomhawk Design

Kristian Segerstrale, CEO at Super Evil Megacorp

