Get the most from your publishing deal at PG Connects London

The Publishing Power track sponsored by SocialPeta

Tuesday, January 23rd

Explore the challenges and opportunities of games publishing. Including insights into the unique cultural and regulatory considerations of global regions, as well as strategies for navigating these challenges and maximising revenue potential to get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level.

09:30 The Ultimate Game Pitch Guide to Secure a Publishing Deal

Bobby Wertheim, Venture Partner at Nocturne Games

Having scouted for games for SEGA, Curve Games and my own company, I have evaluated over 20k game pitches. I will share the ultimate template with all the hints and tips to building a pitch deck to secure investment from a publisher.

09:50 Leveraging Data Analytics for Game Advertising & Marketing

Summer Liu, CMO at SocialPeta

We will explore the dynamic realm of global mobile gaming by sharing the latest marketing trends, covering global rankings in advertising, revenue and downloads, and region-specific observations. Then we’ll dive into the marketing strategies of popular games with a focus on outstanding ad creatives, at last it will conclude with a special analysis on mini-game advertising and AIGC for user acquisition.

10:10 How I Co-Founded & Built Scopely, & What I've Learned About Player Experiences

Pieter Kooyman, CEO & Founder at Half Moon Studios

Eric Futoran, CEO & Co-Founder at Embrace

Join a discussion with Eric Futoran, CEO of Embrace (previously co-founder at Scopely, top six game acquisition of all time) led by Pieter Kooyman, CEO at Half Moon Studios (previously executive at Miniclip). Hear why a technical approach to understanding – and improving – player experiences is crucial in today’s app economy. Futoran will share insights from working with top grossing games who have solved user-impacting app issues to improve rankings and retention.

10:30 Whose IP is it, Anyway?

Brian Chadwick, Group General Counsel at Devolver Digital

Emil Kjæhr, Head of Product & Partners at Funday Games

Helen Burnill, Founder at CULT Games

Miikka Lindgren, VP Publishing at Sandsoft

Aaron Astle, News Editor at PocketGamer.biz

When a developer works with a publisher, who is the custodian of the IP? This panel explores the relationship between publisher and developer, what the responsibilities are from either side, and what you should look for when engaging in a partnership deal.

