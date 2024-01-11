Coda and Activision team up for new Call of Duty: Mobile web store

Call of Duty publisher Activision has partnered with monetisation solutions platform Coda Payments to launch Call of Duty: Mobile web store.

Having obtained legal clarity permitting the promotion of web stores within apps on Android and iOS stores, Activision hopes that the new partnership will provide players across the globe with exclusive deals and in-game content.

According to VentureBeat, such partnerships are typically influenced by legal alterations within the gaming industry such as the European Union mandating gatekeeper platforms to permit alternative web stores in European markets. Also, a jury ruling favoring Epic Games determined that Google violated antitrust laws by attempting to hinder Epic and other game companies from establishing and promoting alternative app stores.

A brand new marketplace

“We’ve created a space for discovering the best value in-game content and experiences,” said the announcement. The Web Store serves as a marketplace where players can find unbeatable deals and rewards that bring them closer to the heart of the action."

Activision also promises that its new Call of Duty: Mobile Web Store will be more than just a shop for in-game items. It will also act as a dedicated platform for players to enhance their overall gaming experience thanks to the wide range of exclusive discounts, seasonal promotions and bonus COD Points.

As a way of celebrating the launch, players can enjoy a 50% bonus on COD Points whilst enjoying other giveaways and promotions throughout this year. Users who are just using the platform for the first time will also enjoy a 20% discount on their first store purchase per User ID.

Having over a decade of experience in overseeing monetization and content discovery across gaming and other domains, Coda has multiple branches in countries around the globe and has previously worked with Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Zynga to connect millions of customers globally.