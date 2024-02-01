Genshin Impact is the fastest ever game to reach $5 billion consumer spend

While it's Honkai: Star Rail that's the hot new thing in miHoYo's world, never forget the unstoppable juggernaut that is Genshin Impact, the multi-platform action RPG that launched all the way back in 2020.

Now, according to data from data.ai that game has earned over $5 billion from players worldwide.

Revenue from the iOS version of Genshin Impact alone in China has totaled nearly $1.5 billion (with more coming from untrackable third-party Android app outlets). That makes the game’s home country its largest revenue contributor with approximately 30% of its total spend. China is followed by Japan at number two with close to $1.06 billion (21% of the total) and the United States at number three, contributing $903 million or 18% of the total.

These top three markets account for 70% of the games total earnings.

Of course, Genshin Impact isn't the ONLY game to earn $5 billion, but it's certainly the fastest as the graph below shows.

While smash hits such as Coin Master took over 150 months (12.5 years) to reach the magic number, Genshin has smashed that figure in less than 40. That's nine months faster than the game at number two in the race to the top - Supercell's Clash of Clans which hit the figure at just over 50 months.

Interestingly Genshin acheived this self-same $5 billion milestone on exactly the same day (January 27) as another on the hit list, Gardenscapes by Playrix but that game took 91 months, being the 11th fastest game to do so.

Further probing of the stats reveals that the most recent addition to the $5 billion club was Lineage M by NCSOFT. And only 13 games have achieved this milestone to date!

But which were the first and what can game makers hope to copy in order to acheive similar success?

1 - Clash of Clans - Released November 2016 (Strategy/Build-Battle)

2 - Puzzle & Dragons - Released May 2017 (RPG/Puzzle RPG)

3 - Monster Strike - January 2018 (RPG/Puzzle RPG)

4 - Candy Crush Saga - July 2018 (Match3)

5 - Honor of Kings - May 2020 (Action/MOBA)

Given the diversity of release dates, genres and styles on display in the latest $5 billion chart and the first games to achieve the milestone, there's little to glean for those looking for an easy way to the top.

However data.ai do take a deeper dive and give their thoughts on just what is working the magic.

According to data.ai’s Game IQ taxonomy, Genshin Impact is an Open World RPG title - a gene-defining game that brought open world to mobile and ccompared to other RPGs that focus on competitive online gameplay or single player mechanics with deep progression, Genshin Impact cultivates an environment where players are able to explore the game world freely, with relatively few limitations on what they can do or where they can go.

Add to that a growing interest in anime art style in games especially among Gen Z & in western markets and regular releases of new content such as new characters, quests and events and you've got a combination that both attracts new users and keeps loyal fans coming back for more.

And the good news for Genshin Impact doesn't end there. data.ai are now confidently predicting that the game will pass $6 billion in earnings before the year's end.