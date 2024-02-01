News

Nordcurrent acquires legendary Cinemaware games line-up

CEO Victoria Trofimova: "We want the future players of our Defender of The Crown to say – yes, that’s the one!"

Nordcurrent acquires legendary Cinemaware games line-up
By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Developer and publisher Nordcurrent have announced the acquisition of Cinemaware's catalog of games from Starbreeze Entertainment. This means that classic games from the 1980s such as Defender of the Crown, Wings, The King of Chicago, and S.D.I become part of Nordcurrent's portfolio, representing a major step forward as part of the company's ongoing vision to establish itself in the PC and console games sector.

Starbreeze had previously acquired the rights to the classic games from Cinemaware in 2016 and the portfolio provides a rich seam of content to mine for new development.

CEO Victoria Trofimova says, "Since the inception of our PC games publishing division less than three years ago, we've been on a mission to build a robust business unit for PC and console games. Acquiring Cinemaware's catalog is a crucial step in this journey, providing us with opportunities to enrich our portfolio with well-known titles.

"We are proud to add such titles to our portfolio. We are looking into opportunities to remaster those games for PCs and consoles, bringing them to modern audiences and evoking nostalgia among those who played them in the 80s. We believe Cinemaware titles are a significant level up for our portfolio."

Defender of the Crown comes first

While specifics about remastering plans are still in development, Trofimova revealed that Defender of the Crown would be the first to undergo the process. "Our game design team is working on the concept and styles, but it is too early to share more about plans and dates.

"As gamers ourselves, we are huge fans of and hold deep respect for the original Cinemaware games. We will ensure that remastered versions look and feel as authentic as possible. We want the future players of our Defender of The Crown to say – yes, that’s the one!"

Nordcurrent also envisions cross-collaboration and synergy between the newly acquired titles and current projects and while no specific partnerships or collaborations involving the Cinemaware catalog have been announced yet, they state that they remain open to future initiatives that contribute to the growth of its PC and console publishing division.

 

 

 

 


Tags:
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

Related Articles

News Nov 17th, 2023

Nordcurrent acquires River End Games "broadening its vision beyond mobile games"

Interview Mar 7th, 2023

International Women's Day 2023: Victoria Trofimova, co-founder and CEO of Nordcurrent

Interview Nov 2nd, 2022

Victoria Trofimova: "The years of rapid growth in the mobile gaming industry are over"

News Apr 19th, 2018

Nordcurrent acquires Ukrainian studio Blam Games

News Jan 9th, 2024

Cooking Fever’s TGI Fridays crossover reached four million in two weeks