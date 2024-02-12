News

Deconstructor of Fun, Google and GameAnalytics lead Kwalee’s Gamemasters Summit speaker lineup

More than 30 speakers have been confirmed for the show

By , Head of Content

The full speaker lineup for Kwalee’s first ever Gamemasters Summit has been revealed.

The free one-day online event, which takes place on February 21st and will cover all things mobile, is set to welcome more than 30 speakers.

The show is split across two tracks catered for both experienced developers and newcomers.

Over 30 speakers

The speaker lineup includes Deconstructor of Fun founder Michail Katkoff, Google head of EMEA AppDev gaming Javier Castro, AppsFlyer director of product gaming Adam Smart, Clap Clap Games CEO Gabriel Stürmer, Embrace CEO Eric Futoran and GameAnalytics COO Allison Bilas.

Other companies represented in the roster include ByteBrew, dev-to-dev, Golden Whale Productions, Aardvark Swift and Kwalee.

The full agenda for the Gamemasters Summit is now live on the event’s website. Registrations are available here.

PocketGamer.biz is the media partner for the event and will be covering the show as it happens.



Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

