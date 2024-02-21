Championing British gaming excellence at PGC San Francisco's UK Games Showcase!

Get ready for the next Great British invasion and join us for the UK Games Showcase, proudly presented in collaboration with the UK Department for Business and Trade. The showcase will take place at PG Connects San Francisco on the afternoon of Monday March 18, from 4pm to 6pm.

The UK Department of Business and Trade (DBT) has curated a lineup of top companies to showcase the pinnacle of British games excellence. From established favourites to emerging talent, we're bringing the very best of British creativity and innovation to San Francisco.

This exclusive event offers a unique opportunity to connect with international game developers and network with industry leaders, publishers, and investors. It all takes place in an extension of our expo area, where you can get a sneak peek at the latest VR innovations and games breakthroughs from the UK.

Made in Britain

The UK has a rich history in creating iconic games such as Tomb Raider and Grand Theft Auto and with a growing talent pool of world-leading developers on board, collaborating with us offers huge growth opportunities. The UK is globally renowned for its console and PC games development, and the country also lead the way in terms of mobile, VR, and publishing.

In 2022, UK consumer spend on games reached £7.05bn, with 38.5 million players in the market. The country emerged as the most lucrative mobile app market in Europe, with nationwide revenue from app sales amounting to US$3.4bn.

The UK's VR market also continues to grow, driven by domestic developers creating cutting-edge entertainment. VR market revenues in the UK are projected to show an average growth rate of 13.84% up to 2027.

And the UK's game development industry is not limited to London and the South East. While these areas are home to a significant number of studios, regions such as Scotland, West and East Midlands, the North, South West of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber each have over 100 studios. The unique game geography in the UK, with studios clustered together in hubs, allows for collaboration and the exchange of transferable skills.

So don't miss out on this unique event where the future of gaming meets British flair. Find out more about Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024 here and see you at the UK Games Showcase!