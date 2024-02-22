Zeptolab's Om Nom Stories lands 25 season deal with Disney+

Streaming platform Disney+ has licensed all 25 seasons of Om Nom Stories from Spanish game developer Zeptolab known for Cut the Rope, Evo Pop and Bullet Echo.

As reported by Kidscreen, Disney+ will utilise Zeptolab for its European services with Om Nom Stories as the game studio's flagship animated series which boasts more than four million YouTube subscribers and over 15 billion views.

And yes, you read that right - 25 seasons.

The 2D-animated short series, consisting of 250 episodes each lasting 3.5 minutes, centres on a small green creature whose passion for candy drives slapstick comedy. Episodes are inspired by common preschool scenarios such as bath time and moments of fright.

Om Nom Stories is a spin-off from Zeptolab's long-standing Cut the Rope mobile game franchise, which revolves around cutting ropes to feed Om Nom candy. Together, the franchise's 12 games have garnered over 1.6 billion downloads to date according to the Spanish game studio.

Inspired by Angry Birds

Following smartly on the heels of Rovio's Angry Birds, Cut the Rope quickly gained popularity with its intuitive gameplay and endearing characters. Om Nom's adorable appearance and gameplay led to the franchise's expansion across multiple platforms and merchandise.

Last year, Netflix acquired and premiered three seasons of the preschool series, which has also been broadcast on various channels and platforms. These include China's Tencent for seasons one to 10, Turner in Latin America for seasons one to five, and Australia's Nine Network for sixteen seasons.

With its gaming property transcending into mainstream media, the collaboration with Disney+ offers Cut the Rope a new audience, bridging the gap between gaming and entertainment. Disney+ plans to release the series in the fourth quarter of 2024.

We also caught up with ZeptoLab CEO Max Petrov to discuss Cut the Rope 3, its availability on Apple Arcade and more.