Nitro Games and Digital Extreme's Warframe on mobile is off to a flying start

Warframe is Digital Extreme's popular MMO having previously been a hit on consoles and PC with over 70 million players worldwide. So it's no surprise to find that after having a hit game on their hands that the developer was keen to complete the cross-platform/cross-play chasm and get a mobile version into the market too.

What has been a surprise however is the rapid uptake of the title with - at last count and just three days since launch - 368,000 downloads according to AppMagic data. And all this despite only currently being supported on iOS (with an Android version on the way).

Drafting in help from Nitro Games, the mobile version of Warframe is the same full game that is enjoyed on the 'larger' platforms and cross play with mobile is completing the picture for many. Speaking to sister site PocketGamer.com, Jussi Elonen, product lead at Nitro Games said, "It’s been a privilege to work with such a beloved IP. We’ve made sure we have our best people working on this project to ensure we can bring the unique playstyle of Warframe to the mobile audience. We have talked with a bunch of hard core Warframe players and listened to their wishes and expectations on how to ensure the mobile experience meets the demands and the very fast paced style of Warframe gameplay.

"We’ve also done an extensive amount of player research on how the players play the game on other platforms. Obviously we want to do our best to be true to the IP and ensure both existing and new Warframe players can enjoy the game on mobile as well as other, existing platforms."

All this and chart toppings too

In addition to the flying start in terms of numbers, Christina (Chride) Lassheikki, narrative & game designer at Nitro (BD Team) took to LinkedIn to share the fact that (at the time of writing) Warframe was enjoying pole position in both Apple's App Store's action and role playing charts. "What a launch" indeed.

Rebecca Ford, creative director of Warframe says, "It’s important to us that players have as similar of an experience as possible with Warframe no matter what platform they play on. So there were a number of things we knew we had to get right before mobile came to join the party. Does the game run well on every device it’s come out on? Check! Can everyone play together through cross platform play? Check! Can you carry your progress over to any platform of your choosing without starting over? As of last year, check!

"A mobile release feels like the final puzzle piece to complete this 10,000 piece work of art that is connected by one of the most dedicated communities I’ve ever seen. The work of art isn’t finished, of course, Android is coming later this year!"