Nitro Games strikes Autogun Heroes publishing deal with Unity’s Supersonic

Two weeks on from its latest Warframing investment, Nitro Games has made an announcement regarding another of its mobile games, Autogun Heroes, and a new deal signed with Unity’s publishing solution Supersonic, now confirms the company as the title’s publisher.

Notably, Autogun Heroes is not a brand-new game, instead actually having launched last June with Nitro Games as both developer and publisher. The deal with Unity’s Supersonic, therefore, alleviates Nitro’s responsibilities around user acquisition and promotion on iOS and Android.

As Autogun Heroes' worldwide publisher (sans China, naturally), Supersonic will take responsibility for these areas of the game.

A partner in publishing

Supersonic has over three billion installs across its publishing portfolio and offers complete access to performance metrics and data to its developers, meaning Nitro Games will be able to closely monitor Autogun Heroes’ stats. Their initial term of agreement is five years.

And while typically a hypercasual publisher, taking on Autogun Heroes marks something of a shift from Supersonic: embracing a 3D shooter and platformer.

"We are thrilled to start the collaboration with Supersonic from Unity. They have demonstrated impressive capabilities in scaling up mobile games, and we are excited to continue the journey of Autogun Heroes together with them," Nitro Games CEO and co-founder Jussi Tähtinen said.

Autogun Heroes got off to a strong start in 2023 with a successful soft launch and later expansion to full release. Only time will tell how much further the game will go with Supersonic, but the publisher’s KPI insights revamp last November is sure to help.

Build a Queen marks one of Supersonic’s most recent successes, having gathered three million Android players in one month. Bridge Race, meanwhile, has long been up at the top of Supersonic’s achievements, crowned as the most downloaded hypercasual game of 2021 and 2022.