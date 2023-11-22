News

Unity’s Supersonic platform launches two big updates enhancing KPI insights

Supersonic updates its A/B testing page and ‘All Games’ page

By , News Editor

One week on from the Unity 6 reveal, Unity has today announced two key updates to its mobile game publishing division Supersonic, namely a new A/B testing page and a revamped ‘All Games’ page.

The updates aim to show developers "the big picture" of how KPIs perform in relation to one another.

Making improvements

The A/B testing page update has a newly refined analysis that considers how outliers can lead to test inaccuracies, meaning it can take into account a wider picture and show a test’s statistical significance when displaying results to users. This aims to help developers decide their next course of action.

The calculator within Supersonic’s A/B testing also helps developers determine the required audience size and time allotted for specific tests to become insightful. Developers are now shown a full range of results from tests instead of averages too, all with the aim of empowering them to make the most informed decisions possible.

Meanwhile, the revamped ‘All Games’ page gives developers a customised view of their games library all in one location. This view can be narrowed down to games at specific testing phases - be they at initial, iteration or advanced phases - or simply organised by the importance a developer places upon a particular key performance indicator.

Using this organisational method, developers can, for example, view their games organised by average playtime per user, CPI and more, providing an overview of their catalogues in an instant.

"We believe that this update is a game changer in the industry. Sometimes a positive test is dismissed unnecessarily because the main KPI doesn’t show a statistical change. However, it’s possible that the audience size was not big enough or that the knock-on effect of a test works in favour of other KPIs that are equally as important to the developer," said Supersonic from Unity.

"For example, a non-statistical change in ARPU may bring on a significant increase in Day 7 retention and playtime, meaning a change would be made to a test that would otherwise have been dismissed."

Supersonic's Build a Queen has been making waves recently, surging through the charts on Android specifically.

Unity, meanwhile, has just partnered with Roku to deliver a new avenue for app makers to place ads.


