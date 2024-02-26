Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz to share UGC insights for Roblox and other platforms at PGC San Francisco

User-generated content-focused platforms like Roblox and Fortnite are set to continue being a key industry trend in 2024.

So we’re delighted to welcome Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz as one of our 70+ speakers for Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco next month, where he’ll share his invaluable insights on the space as one of the leading developers in the space.

The event takes place on March 18th to 19th and features all the usual PGC goodness: a track full of insightful sessions, roundtables where industry professionals can air their views on hot topics, networking opportunities (like Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector and more), the Journalist Bar, the Very Big Indie Pitch and much more.

Ferencz will be taking part in a fireside chat entitled: 'The UGC Gaming Takeover: Where are Roblox & Other UGC Platforms Headed?'

In this session, Ferencz will delve into the complicated realm of user-generated content (UGC) in games, exploring how it empowers players to create gaming experiences that they enjoy and how brands can embrace player creations to push creative boundaries.

Ferencz will discuss the critical aspects of UGC game development, what works and what doesn't on these platforms, the importance of player expression and representation within games, lessons learned from past building Gamefam into one of the gaming industry's top startups, and which UGC gaming platforms he thinks will win in the end.

UGC leader

Gamefam is a leading metaverse game developer, publisher and consultancy creating connected experiences with the largest gaming communities and well-known brands.

After two decades of working as a leading businessperson, artist, strategist, marketer and producer, Ferencz foresaw the metaverse gaming segment’s growth and founded Gamefam in 2019 as the first-ever professional Roblox studio.

He has led Gamefam’s growth to become one of the world’s largest and most successful metaverse game developers, spanning Roblox, Fortnite and other platforms.

The company’s portfolio has surpassed 29 billion lifetime gameplay sessions, while the developer has achieved 16 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and scaling to more than 200 employees

In the years leading up to the founding of Gamefam, Ferencz worked in strategy roles at Mattel and Ubisoft, after beginning his career as an art director working on licensed consumer products for sports properties, including the NFL, NCAA, and NHL. Ferencz’s game design and producing credits include App Store Editors' Choice winners He-Man: The Most Powerful Game in the Universe, Star Wars Rebels Recon Missions, and Hot Wheels Race Off, which has over 100 million downloads.

Book your ticket!

Want to attend the roundtable and more great sessions from our fantastic roster of speakers?

You can register for Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco right here.

Don’t forget, if you register for PGC San Francisco, you’ll also get access to the MeetToMatch platform for the entire week - not just for PGC!