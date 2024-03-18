Analytics firm Sensor Tower has just bought rival, Data.ai

Formerly known as App Annie, Data.ai, the popular app tracking, stat logging and prediction-making analytics firm is now part of the number-crunching empire of its closest competitor, Sensor Tower. The move has caught many off guard with no prior clue that negotiations were in progress with both companies being strictly business as usual as recently as this morning.

In fact it had been assumed that Data.ai - with its large scale funding at around three times that of Sensor Tower - was the larger and more powerful company. Today's news sets that story straight with Sensor Tower's ambition within the space and ability to raise the necessary cash obviously meeting Data.ai's owners plans and exit strategy.

Taken by surprise

Taking to Twitter this morning Oliver Yeh, co-founder and CEO of Sensor Tower broke the news of the acquisition of their nearest mobile marketing rival. “This is a significant step for Sensor Tower, Data.ai and the digital intelligence industry as a whole.

“Sensor Tower has come a long way in the last ten years developing market leading products, providing trusted intelligence data and maintaining a clear focus on our customers. This is all a part of our mission to measure the global digital economy. This is a new and exciting chapter for both companies as we welcome Data.ai’s mobile app intelligence products, loyal customer base and amazing team into Sensor Tower’s family.

“We can't wait to explore this evolution together and we look forward to providing unparalleled service, dedication and support to all of our partners and customers across the globe.”

Sensor Tower is announcing our acquisition of mobile marketing firm @dataai. We're thrilled to welcome https://t.co/BsQKpadyjF's products, loyal customers & amazing team into the Sensor Tower family as we embark on this new chapter together. For more info: https://t.co/gcCDNCTWul pic.twitter.com/t9wQcc1rMD — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) March 18, 2024

In an official statement Sensor Tower say:

"The acquisition represents a significant advancement for Sensor Tower, expanding our customer base, mobile marketing and app intelligence products, and our presence across the globe. As Sensor Tower is the foremost data provider on the global digital economy for top brands, agencies, gaming publishers and investors, this strategic move will allow us to further strengthen our position as the leader in digital marketing and mobile app intelligence."

The move effectively creates a single, giant, one-stop service for companies to monitor insight within the digital and mobile space, using that data to help craft ongoing strategies and investments.

At the time of writing there has been no mention of the sum of money or stock that has changed hands with Sensor Tower only revealing that Bain Capital and Riverwood Capital are provided credit-based financing. Separately, Riverwood Capital made a follow-on investment and Paramark Ventures has also invested an undisclosed amount in Sensor Tower.

As to what happens next, the company is promising business as usual for users of both Sensor Tower and Data.ai products, but it appears inevitable that a period of transition and synergising - aka the elimination of any areas in which the two combined companies have resources doubled - will soon follow.

More news shortly.