Royal Match races from $2 billion to $3 billion earnings faster than any other game

The game is set to over take Clash of Clans on its record-breaking forward push, with no signs of slowing

By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

It's a new speed record. Having recently passed $2 billion in revenue Dream Games popular puzzler has now reached the $3 billion landmark just five months after making the double-billion.

The figures come as part of data.ai's weekly market insight, reporting that - at the time of writing - the game will sail through the $3 billion milestone very shortly, leaving its competitors in the dust.

That includes Clash of Clans which took a sluggish six months to make its third billion and months ahead of Roblox and Genshin Impact, both of which took seven months to move from £2 billion to $2 billion in earnings.

Welcome to the $3 billion club…

Earning three billion really places Royal Match in the superleague of earners, as data.ai's chart below shows.

The most recent titles to climb from $2 billion to $3 billion globally did so last year after considerably more time working at it. Rise of Kingdoms from Lilith, Lords Mobile from IGG and Slotomania from Playtika arrived at the $3 billion mark 18, 24 and 32 months, respectively, after hitting $2 billion.

The only question now is how long it will take for current too-hot-to-touch Monopoly GO will take to earn its third billion? Watch this space.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

