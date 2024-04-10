Royal Match races from $2 billion to $3 billion earnings faster than any other game

It's a new speed record. Having recently passed $2 billion in revenue Dream Games popular puzzler has now reached the $3 billion landmark just five months after making the double-billion.

The figures come as part of data.ai's weekly market insight, reporting that - at the time of writing - the game will sail through the $3 billion milestone very shortly, leaving its competitors in the dust.

That includes Clash of Clans which took a sluggish six months to make its third billion and months ahead of Roblox and Genshin Impact, both of which took seven months to move from £2 billion to $2 billion in earnings.

Welcome to the $3 billion club…

Earning three billion really places Royal Match in the superleague of earners, as data.ai's chart below shows.

The most recent titles to climb from $2 billion to $3 billion globally did so last year after considerably more time working at it. Rise of Kingdoms from Lilith, Lords Mobile from IGG and Slotomania from Playtika arrived at the $3 billion mark 18, 24 and 32 months, respectively, after hitting $2 billion.

The only question now is how long it will take for current too-hot-to-touch Monopoly GO will take to earn its third billion? Watch this space.