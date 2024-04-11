News

Mini Motorways developer Dinosaur Polo Club names Amie Wolken as new CEO

Wolken's expertise will be pivotal in leading the future of Mini Motorways and Mini Metro

By , Staff Writer

Indie game development studio Dinosaur Polo Club has appointed Amie Wolken as its new CEO, as previous CEO Chantelle Cole moves on to serve at NZ On Air as programme director for the game development sector.

Wolken previously held the position of Studio Director at Wētā Workshop’s Game Studio for more than four years. Wolken also has prior experience as a lead game programmer and developer of augmented reality experiences such as The Makeup Mirror at Wētā Workshop Unleashed.

In her new role as CEO of Dinosaur Polo Club, Wolken's expertise will be pivotal in leading Mini Motorways and Mini Metro to even greater success and aligning with the teams' approach to a people-first culture.

Exciting times ahead

The former Tales of the Shire lead programmer shared her excitement about the new role, saying, “I’m incredibly excited to be welcomed as the newest Dino,” said Wolken. “Expanding on the success that this talented team has had with their Mini games is a huge opportunity! Dinosaur Polo Club is the coolest little studio in the coolest little capital in the world, and I can’t wait to discover what we do next.”

Robert Curry, Dinosaur Polo Club’s co-founder added that Wolken will “lead Dinosaur Polo Club to bright places" and is excited for “what the next few years hold for our studio and our games."

The 'Mini' series is set for further expansion as Dinosaur Polo Club looks toward a bright future with its new CEO.


