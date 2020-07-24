Brazil Games’ executive manager Eliana Russi on the potential of the Brazilian games industry

Eliana Russi is the executive manager at Brazil Games, the Brazilian Game Studios Association, where she is responsible for the promotion of the sector internationally. Russi is also the B2B content director at BIG Festival (Brazil's Independent Games Festival), the largest indie games market and festival in Latin America. With more than 15 years of experience in the audiovisual field, connecting stakeholders (startups, investors, content creators, studios, companies and Government Agencies) to meet their business objectives in the interactive media sector which includes cinema, TV, games and VR.

Russi joins the speaker lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 where she will be talking about the Brazilian games industry, its potential and about the BIG Festival.

We caught up with Russi before the event in September to see what’s changed in the games industry since she joined, and what trends she expects to see over the next 12 months in the industry.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Brazil Games.

Eliana Russi: Brazil Games in the national association of Brazilian game studios, representing 152 companies. BIG Festival is the most important hub for B2B with independent game companies in Latin America.

What does your role entail?

My role entails all executive decisions at Brazil Games and B2B Content at BIG Festival.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I like the business style of the creative industries professionals and ecosystem - straightforward, results oriented but still doing business with passion, fun and joy!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Get professional!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Whatever I was thinking, I am rethinking. The COVID19 pandemic has had an impact on the demand - people are playing more.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

There will be a shift imposed by COVID19 that is still not clear. I believe technology and human relations will change the way we do business in the game industry, which is already happening.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

In Brazil it has changed drastically - consumer and industry development growth due to less technology barriers and also to a much larger audience due to mobile access.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Content sessions - like to keep updated.