Speaker Spotlight: Robert Magyar highlights the value of data to game developers

SuperScale's VP of Product, Robert Magyar is passionate about applying data science technology to significantly increase the performance of games and entire gaming portfolios. His experience in the gaming industry spans more than five years. In that period, he has optimised tens of millions of dollars in media spend using business analytics and data science. In his current role, he oversees SuperScale's entire product portfolio as part of his goal to drive as much growth as possible in the gaming industry. The PocketGamer.biz team spoke to him about his participation in Pocket Gamer Connects - and his thoughts on the wider industry.

PocketGamer.biz: What are you planning to talk about at Pocket Gamer London?

Robert Magyar: In the last three years, marketing analytics has undergone a significant change. Because of new challenges, understanding the marketing performance of any game has become increasingly difficult. Even in the face of new challenges, we need to be able to accurately predict the return on investment (ROI) for campaigns, understand the marketing budget and its allocation based on performance and optimise the performance of specific campaigns and creatives. Let's not get overwhelmed by new data sources in the mobile and Web3 world, and rather, let's properly manage them and maximise the benefit from them for businesses.

What's the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

One of the common mistakes is to spend several months or even a year developing features for a game without testing their potential first. To understand the potential of ideas, We believe smaller versions of features should be frequently A/B tested before they are fully developed.

A/B testing a smaller version of a new feature (let's call it minimum viable product or MVP) can help test the idea whilst limiting development resources, allowing you to be more confident you are heading in the right direction. Positive results of A/B tests can then unlock more resources for development. For example, testing MVP of specific game modes through Liveops can show us whether the game mode has potential or not if we decide to put more resources into fully developing it.

What one piece of advice would you like more games companies to know about?

In my experience, many games can double their revenue by using existing assets within the game more efficiently. The best advice I could give would be to consider the real estate the game already has. Ask yourself how you can utilise it in a different way. By repurposing already developed content, you can increase revenue and even retention with a small amount of development effort.

What's the most important KPI for you - and why?

I'll cheat a little bit and choose three of the most important KPIs. We have one for engagement (retention), one for monetisation (LTV), and one for marketing (ROAS). The three metrics can help us gain a high-level holistic understanding of a particular area of improvement, which is useful for focusing our efforts. A granular analysis can then be conducted on the one that is problematic.

What's the biggest challenge facing the games industry?

Attracting a significant amount of players at a price that makes sense long-term in terms of ROI, so that the game can climb up the store ranks. In my experience, optimisation of the player funnel (from creative placement to the game’s end game) can significantly help overcome this challenge.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

My favourite thing about my job is having access to a lot of data that I can use to help support the next big thing in game development for the millions of players that play games in our portfolio. This is my personal contribution to the industry.

