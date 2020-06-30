How Wooga levels up to premium player support: A ModSquad case study

If you've spent any time playing video games on your mobile devices, chances are you've played some of Wooga's titles.

The Berlin-based video game publisher, which releases titles in many foreign-language markets, had a limited in-house support staff, so finding the right outsourcing solution was critical for them.

Richard Kiernan, Wooga's Head of Customer Care, relates how the company's partnership with ModSquad ensures that Wooga maintains a superior level of player support and engagement.

What drove Wooga to look into augmenting their customer support team?

As we started to build and release games more frequently, we realized that the amount of projects was becoming a little unmanageable.

We only had in-house staff, and most of them spoke one language. We realized that with our new products and new markets, we needed the flexibility to be able to add languages. There were times when we'd have this huge backlog of tickets that we just weren't able to get through.

We partnered with ModSquad for scalability, to take the bulk of our tickets off our staff. Initially, we didn't have any knowledge bases set up, but ModSquad was really supportive with this. They helped us fine-tune Zendesk, make it more efficient, and fix up some of the workflow problems that we had there.

International Video Game Developer Grows Player Base With Help From Mod Engagement, supporting 9 languages. Download the entire case study here.

What were some other needs you had when you brought in ModSquad?

We realized that with our new products and new markets, we needed the flexibility to be able to add languages. And there were times when we'd have this huge backlog of tickets that we just weren't able to get through.

ModSquad gave us flexibility, the ability to have floating hours and to scale up. We could put the Mods on alert to have hours in reserve so that if there was an issue and a massive response, they were able to handle it. They would spot the trends for us, so that our in-house staff could solve the issue faster.

With the sheer flexibility of having so many people available to us, we didn't have to worry about having a backlog.

Has ModSquad helped you save money?

Yes. We set a 24-hour ticket-response SLA, which ModSquad is absolutely smashing at this point. They answer sometimes in as quickly as two to four hours.

ModSquad helped right-size the hours needed, which has saved us quite a bit of money. The flexibility of being able to scale up or scale down means that we don't necessarily have to have in-house staff.

I still like having in-house staff, but working with ModSquad allows me to have a leaner, more agile team.

What would you tell other companies considering working with ModSquad?

I would say absolutely, 100%, go for it! ModSquad's sheer flexibility and responsiveness is really, really helpful.

The Project Managers have been phenomenal in their efforts, an absolute beacon of hope, and I cannot emphasize enough how valuable their work and their reliability is to me. I would not have anyone else do it for me. I think they're just second to none.

As Wooga grew its international player base, Kieman knew they needed more resources to support their audience and still focus on creating the interactive games for which they're known. In a ModSquad case study, find out how:

to scale and grow a game, adding new languages?

to find support experts that are avid fans and players to support your player base?

to tackle spikes in tickets and future product launches, while saving costs?

Download the entire case study here.

About ModSquad

ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: Outsourcing Modernized. We offer expert-level service in customer support, moderation, social, and community for some of the world’s coolest brands.

Our Mods engage customers and communities across online, mobile, social, in-game and in applications. We've delivered digital initiatives for clients in 70+ countries, with capacity to respond in 50+ languages. We are the Mods!

Interested to learn what ModSquad can do for you? Schedule a call with Clive Jefferies, VP Sales.