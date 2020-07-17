Unique gameplay, intelligent marketing fuels the growth of 111 Percent's Random Dice

If you've spent any time browsing the Google Play store for top-rated games in the last few years, you've likely seen several titles from 111 Percent.

Since its founding in 2015, the Korean game publisher has dominated the casual mobile market with games like Tower Breaker, Wild Tamer, and the recent tower defense hit Random Dice. 111 Percent's trademark simple-but-unique gameplay has made it a major competitor in the mobile industry, even going toe-to-toe with Korean gaming giants Nexon, NCSOFT, and Netmarble.

The reasons behind the success of Random Dice are plentiful, but the most popular one has to be the fact that the game is just so much fun.

Random Dice basically follows the rules of a basic defense game. The goal is to stop one's adversaries from crossing their line of defense.

While other defense games use tower or certain characters for their game, however, Random Dice, as the name implies, uses dice as both the incoming enemy and the fighting ally. The use of such unique characters is considered the main source of the game's success, elevating its simple yet extraordinary characteristics.

It's all about going viral. It is important how many users we are able to bring in. As a PvP game, it is vital that we attract a certain volume of users

The game requires players to put together a deck consisting of five dice, which become the player's fighting ally. The player must make and merge the dice so he or she can shoot the enemy as they come closer. Each die costs a certain amount of energy levels depending on its power and comes with a different number of eyes. The greater the number of eyes, the stronger the die.

At any time during battle, identical dice can be combined together to make a stronger die with a greater number of eyes. This merging strategy is also a popular game element.

111 Percent achieved revenue of approximately $8 million US dollars (10 billion won) last year. After launching Random Dice, the company has reached over $16 million US dollars (20 billion won) just in March of this year. Impressively, a month's revenue has exceeded the amount of the entire previous year, with revenue still growing. This year, they are expected to reach revenue of $240 million dollars (300 billion won).

In addition to the well-made product, 111 Percent is also known for its marketing strategy. It has been said that the company spends approximately 30 percent of its revenue on marketing and user acquisition.

As 111 Percent's CEO stated in one of his interviews, "It's all about going viral. It is important how many users we are able to bring in. As a PvP game, it is vital that we attract a certain volume of users."

To reach a greater number of users worldwide, 111 Percent collaborated with the machine learning-based programmatic advertising partner, MOLOCO. MOLOCO helped market Random Dice to a global user base.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MOLOCO operates seven remote offices in Korea, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, United Kingdom and two in the US. With MOLOCO's help, Random Dice soon attracted new users from Hong Kong, Germany, France, and other countries.

"With MOLOCO, we were able to achieve high results in countries where existing channels were weak. We even saw revenue for one country increase by 30-40 percent," said a 111 Percent spokesperson.

We were able to expose ads to numerous global inventories simply by using MOLOCO's solution

111 Percent worked with MOLOCO to reach high-value users through targeted, cost-effective ad placements. MOLOCO analyzed creative formats and helped 111 Percent design new creative for optimum effectiveness. Overall, the MOLOCO UA campaign helped grow the Random Dice user base to nearly 10 million installs, with app revenue increasing by 14 percent and net profit by 8 percent.

"Unlike the traditional way of having to launch a campaign by contacting each channel separately, we were able to expose ads to numerous global inventories simply by using MOLOCO's solution," the 111 Percent representative explained.

"With the support of the account manager in charge, we were able to process the necessary updates without any delay and ultimately achieve our goals."

These days, Random Dice is sitting pretty on the Google Play store, with multiple Editor's Choice awards and nearly 250,000 user reviews, most of which awarded the tower defense game with five stars. After seeing the successful results of the Random Dice campaign, 111 Percent has said it will "continue to use MOLOCO to target new regions for their apps in the future."