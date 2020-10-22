The best mobile ads formats for user acquisition and how to plan your strategy

The user acquisition (UA) process consists of gaining new customers for your gaming apps through a mix of channels, tactics and strategies. A UA strategy helps you understand user behavior, what they want from your gaming app and how the ROI can be increased.

Organic Reach VS Paid Ads

Organic Reach. Part of the user acquisition strategy should be directed towards organic reach for your gaming apps because it can bring you results without additional financial investments. When creating your strategy, consider your own communication channels such as social media pages and the website.

Landing Page: All the important info about your game app should be on your landing page. This is the sales page of your gaming app, so it should contain some key elements such as the video presentation of your game, screenshot with examples from the game, call-to-action, reviews, and the link to the App Store and Google Play Store.

In addition to convincing users to download the application, you can use the landing page to collect users' emails. You can use the email list to inform the users of new offers, updates, and to bring them back to the game app.

App Store Optimisation (ASO): If it's done effectively, optimising your gaming app for the App Store and Google Play Store is a good organic method of user acquisition. When users search for the gaming app in the search engine, your application may appear in the first results, depending on the keywords you choose in the name and description of your app, categories, and subcategories chosen. To generate interest from organic users, you can use screenshots with text on them and visually appealing videos. It is also important to change your ASO regularly, depending on the game updates.

Paid ads

Before you set on a game user acquisition strategy, you need to determine that it is in line with your brand, set exactly the audience you want to target, and the budget you will use.

UA Channels & Optimisation. When choosing UA channels, you need to know the features of each one and choose the platforms that will bring you relevant traffic at the lowest price.

A great opportunity for your gaming app advertising is the Google Play Store and the App Store. Those users who want to download a gaming app will use these platforms as a means of search.

Also, with 2.3 trillion users, Facebook is the most used social platform for paid ads. One of its advantages is that it allows you to rigorously target users.

46 per cent of US mobile gamers use Instagram for gaming-related activities, so this is one of the UA channels that can bring you new users.

Consistently building, testing and improving your mobile ads are a surefire method of gaining new users. The way you spend your budget must change over time depending on the results obtained previously. Observing where the losses are and resolving them, can sometimes help more than chasing gains.

Notice what type of advertising performs best, on which channel, but also what ads do not attract users. Even the smallest change can have a big impact on your campaign, so the optimisation and continued evaluation should be one of your priorities until you get high-performing results.