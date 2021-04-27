Why collaborating with a mobile games publisher is so painful, it's good for you

If previously you were responsible for the entire product representation, now a lot of decisions are going to be made by the publisher.

The publisher is in charge of the support and community management, as well as choosing localisation, analytics and game porting studios. It’s not always guaranteed that these services will work better than the ones you have chosen.

For instance, there have been cases in our practice where developers were finding bugs in localisation software. There have also been cases where our support manager, while trying to make a joke, was actually being quite rude to a user.

But only publishers have the resources to try almost all localisation softwares available on the market and to build a pipeline for hiring, training and, unfortunately, firing employees. And you, the developer, do not. And even if you do, it would be much more efficient to direct them to something else.

Got used to working with a “pure” AdMob ad network before? Now there will be 10 ad networks connected at once, and the ads there are not the most appropriate, however profitable. For example, you will need to get used to 45 seconds long rewarded videos combined with playable ads there.

Previously, you had been running 10 creatives that took a month to draw? Now there will be 100 of them, but each one should contain relevant mobile advertising trends (about pregnant women in difficult situations, for example).

The game title is badly indexed, so the publishing will likely change it. And the app page in the store won’t be optimised the way you want, but it will be the best way to get the highest conversion rate. If for you the app icon is the embodiment of your idea, then for us it is a reason to get an additional 3% of conversion and a profit of around $200,000.

That means “Hello, yelling man on the app icon” — in fact, this approach is already out of style, now the highest performing icons are those containing top creative elements.

This is what we had, for example, with the mobile game Doorman Story: Hotel Team Tycoon, where the player has to develop their own hotel.

Our top creative showed non-existent gameplay. It was not a complete fake, but sort of a fantasy about “what could possibly be in the game” (we also call it metamisleads).

We designed the app icon and screenshots in the app stores to be identical to this creative. Result: +10% conversion to install with no damage to retention.

Moreover, your project is now on the publisher's accounts. If you want to release it — you are welcome, but first it is going to be tested and approved by the publisher. Only then will it be launched. And they will do all of this on their own, because they are in charge of this process.

If you are used to 2 releases a day with minor patches, now we are merging it all into one big update. Testing avoids suffering losses due to stupid mistakes. Nobody wants to launch an incompletely tested build to an audience of over a million and lose $50,000 in a matter of hours. We feel the same way.

Once, a small hotfix, released without testing, instantly decreased all our metrics for a few days. The reason was simple — we were in a hurry and used a different computer to build this hotfix. As a result, we made this hotfix with a bug that broke one of the key game mechanics. But the initial testing did not reveal this, and they considered it unnecessary to test a single tiny fix according to the checklist.

Marketing campaigns at that moment were working to the fullest. However, we had underearned by about $40,000. The support went through a lot at that time — they processed several thousand identical messages over one weekend.

Since then, there have been no exceptions. From an audience of 100 thousand users, the build goes to release only after confirmation from two independent QA specialists.

If you have read this far and are now worried that the publisher will take away your project vision and abuse your game, we have good news for you: the better you handle the project yourself, the more autonomy you have.

If you need to be led by someone, we will do it: provide you with working ideas, determine the focus of your project, prioritise the features. If you have 100 years of experience in your game genre, you know better than us what to do and how to do it.

There is no doubt, you will do your producer a favor by removing the need for micro-management. Therefore, training is for those who need it, partnership is for those who can cope on their own.