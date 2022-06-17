News

Publish Me! Festival announced by AppQuantum and WN Conference

Top three winners to receive publishing offers from AppQuantum

Publish Me! Festival announced by AppQuantum and WN Conference
By , Staff Writer

Video game event organizer WN Conference and International game publisher AppQuantum, is inviting casual genre developers to participate in its Publish Me! Festival.

The online event lasts until July 21 2022, and consists of both a contest for casual mobile game developers and an online mobile game development contest. Submissions for the contest are open until July 10, with the best projects winning prizes from a pool of $50,000, with the top three projects additionally receiving publishing deal offers from AppQuantum, including marketing budget allocation totalling $2,500,000.

To be eligible for participation, games have to be within a casual genre; released, in beta, prototype, or close to release state; not exclusive to another publisher; and does not use an unlicensed IP.

Other publishing competitions this year include the Crazy Hyper Challenge, shortly closing on July 16, which includes $35,000 in cash prizes and the potential for collaboration with hosts GameRefinery and Crazylabs.

AppQuantum recently celebrated crossing a milestone 100 million downloads, with Gold and Goblins its most popular title.

The firm also recently took a deep dive into Lilith Games' Dislyte on PocketGamer.biz, exploring how the title's immediate polish and streamlined onboarding has resulted in $3 million revenue in its first week.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Feb 1st, 2022

Gardenscapes dev Playrix invests in mobile games publisher AppQuantum

2 Feature Apr 27th, 2021

Why collaborating with a mobile games publisher is so painful, it's good for you

News Jul 2nd, 2019

Lion Studios launches $300k indie mobile games contest

Comment & Opinion Jun 16th, 2022

How Dislyte took over half of the battler market in its first weeks of release

Feature May 12th, 2022

Exclusive industry interviews from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies