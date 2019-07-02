News

Lion Studios launches $300k indie mobile games contest

By , Senior Editor

AppLovin's casual games publishing division Lion Studios has launched a $300,000 mobile game contest to find the next hit title.

Called Ultimate Game Changers, the competition, now in its second year, will award money from the prize pot to the developers of four apps.

The developer that takes first place will receive $150k, while second place will be awarded $75k, third place $50k and fourth place $25k.

Funding indies

The contest has already begun and is taking submissions until August 15th. It’s open to independent games developers, though titles will need to already be available on the App Store or Google Play and have generated less than 100,000 downloads. Games do not have to be new to be eligible.

Winners of the contest will be announced on September 16th 2019.

For more details on the contest and to submit your game, head to the website.

Last year’s Ultimate Game Changers contest received more than 230 applications from 32 countries.

The winner of the top prize was 21-year-old Swedish developer Oliver Eriksson whose casual gymnastics title Flip Trickster has since racked up 45 million downloads worldwide.


