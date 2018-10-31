Feature

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Developer Toolkit track

By , Senior Editor
7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Developer Toolkit track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Developer Toolkit

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Developer Toolkit track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as King, Wargaming, Epic Games, Next Games and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • How to create agile teams and foster the culture of excellence while developing a game
  • How to build 100 tanks with about three people
  • Innovating new location-based gameplay in The Walking Dead: Our World
  • Unreal Engine and the future of mobile games
  • Why mobile games publishers should help carry the technical burden
  • Why gaming today is less about the game and more about social experiences
  • What are the biggest mistakes games developer still make?

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 How to create agile teams and foster the culture of excellence while developing a game

    King lead producer Sabrina Carmona speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 2 How to build 100 tanks with about three people

    Wargaming Mobile game art Juuso Mattila lead speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 3 Innovating new location-based gameplay in The Walking Dead: Our World

    Next Games lead designer Sulka Haro speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 4 Unreal Engine and the future of mobile games

    Epic Games Unreal Engine expert Sjoerd De Jong and Cornfox creative director Heikki Repo speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 5 Why mobile games publishers should help carry the technical burden

    Flaregames software engineer Nicolas Frossard speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 6 Why gaming today is less about the game and more about social experiences

    UX-fit partner Mark Ollila speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 7 What are the biggest mistakes games developer still make?

    Our panel of games industry experts speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Live Ops Landscape track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's East Meets West track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Connects X track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Game Changers: Cloud track

Feature Oct 30th, 2018

15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Indie Track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.