Get your next job in the games industry with our Jobs Board

By , Editor

Next week is Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, of course, but it's also the launch of our Careers Week - an initiative to connect job seekers with recruiters in the games industry and help you get your next role.

We've already been offering free tickets to the event for those currently seeking employement, and at the show we'll also have focused roundtables discussing best recruitment practices and a virtual jobs fair as part of the event.

But that's not all. We've also blown off the cobwebs on our Jobs Board, and now it's full of roles from across the mobile games industry for all of our readers to take a look at and potentially apply for.

Get a (new) job

From mobile heavyweights like Rovio, Zynga, and Next Games to smaller firms such as Roll7, Fireproof Games, and Critical Force, there's something in there for everyone, no matter your discipline or place in the industry.

We'll also be commiting ourselves to making sure this board stays full in future, so that any jobseekers on PocketGamer.biz have a chance at finding their next perfect role.

If you're recruiting at the moment, you can also submit your own jobs for the board - it's completely free to do, and all you need to do is sign up for an account on our website and give us the details for your job. It's really that simple.

So if you haven't already, go check out our jobs board, submit a job if you're looking to hire someone, and hey, why not get a ticket for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2? There's still time!


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

