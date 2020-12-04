Feature

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 4: Matching developers with publishers

Special Features Editor
Here comes Santa Claus right down Pocket Gamer Connects lane! Okay, we know the lyrics doesn’t work that well but welcome to the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar!

Much like actual advent calendars, every day we’ll open a digital door which behind them contains a delicious treat that reveals something about our fifth digital conference taking place on February 8-12, 2021.

Check back each day to find out more about what’s in store for you in the new year!

Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

  • 4 Matching developers with publishers

    Matching developers with publishers logo

    Whether you’re a developer seeking help on releasing your game, or a publisher scouting up-and-coming talent, the Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are right for you!

    Alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5’s meeting platform, the Publisher SpeedMatch runs as a curated session which pairs developers and publishers together in a series of speed-date style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed to close a deal, but enable an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

    The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. There’s no additional charge, but there is a filtering process. So if you’re a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market, or a publisher looking for new talent, sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch now!

    If you’re not registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, then make sure you take advantage of our…

    Festive discounted offer

    Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!


Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

