Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 4: Matching developers with publishers

Welcome to the first day of the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar!

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 goes live during the week of February 8th to 12th, and will attract over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world - including Europe, Asia, North America, South America and the MENA region.

Each attendee of our digital conference will learn from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry from the likes of Facebook, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, King, Microsoft, Ubisoft, SEGA and more all throughout the week.

These expert speakers will share their expertise, advice, thoughts, analysis and experiences on 14 conference tracks. Our conference tracks contain a whole host of content such as essential UA and retention techniques, global trends, hands-on game development insight, investment advice, the art of publishing, and beyond.

Throughout the week, each attendee will have access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform, enabling them to organise and conduct meetings over the internet with incredible efficiency. Additionally, each attendee will also have access to the conference Discord server where they can connect with industry peers immediately and even catch up with speakers after they have conducted their sessions.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 also plays hosts to several amazing fringe events which will take place on different days throughout the week of February 8th to 12th, but we don’t want to give away too much too soon - all the more reason to check back with the advent calendar every day!

A festive discounted offer

Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!