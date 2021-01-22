Meet the incredible companies you could network online with at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Each Pocket Gamer Connects event hosts a huge variety of companies from all around the world. Whether they are a top developer, talented indie studio, publisher, investor or a platform holder - the opportunities to network are endless.

That rings true once again for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which goes live in just a couple of weeks! On February 8th to 12th, over 1,500 industry professionals from around the world will join us for a week of networking, pitches, matchmaking, superlative seminar sessions and more. You could meet the likes of Facebook, Bandai Namco, Unity, King, Zynga, Square Enix, Google, DICE, SEGA, Rovio and hundreds more from each corner of the games industry.

Unlimited online networking

Included in the price of admission, every attendee has access to the MeetToMatch platform and the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader discussions.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part and now it's time to find out who you could connect with during the conference. We’ll update the list closer to the event as more companies join us daily.

L-R: Amazon Web Services, Bandai Namco, DICE, Facebook

A

Africacomicade

Aftershock Media Group

AGOG Entertainment

akiwy

Akolyte

Akupara Games

Alderon Games

Altergaze

Altitude Games

Amazon Web Services

Amber Studio

Ampere Analysis

Angry Cat Studios

Anomaly Audio

Antidote.gg

Anzu.io

APPTUTTi

AppTweak

Archive Entertainment

ARDO

Arkspire

Apple Arcade

Aquiris Game Studio

Armor Games Studios

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Artifact 5

Ascended Studio

askblu.ai

Atomicom

AudioMob

Auroch Digital

AuthorDigital

Avanee Mobile Apps

Axis Game Factory

B

Bahlsenwitz

Baller Games

Bandai Namco

Banzai Games (Nekki)

Beardybird

Big Games Machine

Big Fish Games

Big Red Button Entertainment

Big Run Studios

BITKRAFT Ventures

Black Sail Games

Black Snowflake Games

BoomBit

Boomzap Entertainment

Bournemouth University

Brand Authors

Brazil Games Association

British Esports Association

ByteDance (Ohayoo)

Bytro Labs

C

California Polytechnic State University

Captilight

Carry1st

Catalis Group

Centre for Digital Media

Charisma.ai

Chartboost

ChaseRace K/S

Cherrypick Games

Chorus Worldwide

Chrono Games

Cinemoi

Coda Platform

Code of Rainbow

COFA Games

Colossal Influence

Comico Games

Compute Unit

ConneD Games

Control Magazine

Coutts & Co

CPJ Media

Crazy Oyster Games

CrazyLabs

Creative Mobile

Creative Works

Creature Bionics

Curran Games Agency

CV Capital

Cympl Studios

D

DECA Games

DECK13 Interactive

DeeOneZ

Deepmist Studios

Definite Studios

Deluxe Pixel

DENA

Denuvo by Irdeto

Devalley Studio

devtodev

Digital Future Games

Dimoso

Dirtybit

DICE

Dive

DOINGSOON

Doublethink Corporation

DragonfiAR

Drest

Dynamics Games

E

East Side Games

Eaton Smith Solicitors

Edge

Edgegap

Elecular UG (haftungsbeschrankt)

Elite Game Developers

EpiXR Games

Esports Insider

Esports Integrity Commission

Esports Nigeria

European Games Group

Exedra Games

exmox

Exobyte

Exordium Games

Fingersoft, Google Firebase, King, Luna Labs

F

Facebook

Facebook Audience Network

Falafel Games

FGL & Tamalaki Publishing

Fingersoft

FinPlay

Flick Games

Flush

Flushed Games

Flying Beast Labs

Forbes

Forgotten Machine

FRAG Games

Freeverse.io

Fridai

Fugo Games

Fundamentally Games

Funday Factory

Funvai

G

G-angle

Gadgets Gaming

Game Tester

Gamearound

Gameberry Labs

GameBiz Consulting

GameCloud Technologies

GameCorps Productions

GAMEDIA

Gameforge 4D

GameHouse Spain

Gamejam

GameJobs.Ninja

GamePoint

GameScribes

Gametator

Gameye

Garawell Games

Gear Inc

Generation X Design

Genix Lab

Genvid Technologies

Geogrify

Global Game Jam

Glu Mobile

Goodgame Studios

Google Firebase

Graphite Music

Grasdouble Studio

Greener Grass

Greenlight Games

GreenPark Sports

Greenstone Research

GreyCode

Grumpy Owl Games

Guild Esports

H

Hallgrim Games

Happy Volcano

Happy Warrior

HAVE

Highland Studio

HipHopGamer

Homa Games

Housemarque

Human Soft

Hypeful

HyprMX

I

IARI Ventures

ICO Partners

iEntertainment Network

Imperia Online JSC

Ingames

Initial Capital

Innova

Ironhide Game Studio

IsCool Entertainment

Istar Project

Itzo Games

J

Jagex

Jam City

Janeious

Jara Ventures

Jestercraft

JetSynthesys

JollyLabs

JoyPac

JUMP

Jyamma Games

K

Karnak Studios

Kiloo A/S

Kimaru Talent

Kind Eye Games

King

Koch Media

Kokku

Kolibri Games

Korion Interactive

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

KuniaLabs

Kuuasema

Kybolt

L

LAB University of Applied Sciences

League of Extraordinary Gamers

Lean Node

Legendary Games

Leverage Partnership

LGS Games Productions

Liftoff

Lightneer

Little Ghost Games

Live Tech Games

Lockwood Publishing

Long Hat House

Lume Studio

Lumikai Fund

Luna Labs

LVP

M

Mad Data

Mampel Skyliner

Manifesto Games

Marvel Entertainment/Lucasfilm

Matchable

Matrioshka Games

Mavent Partners

Maysalward

Mediatonic

Media Bodies

Mehregan Games

Melanin Gamers

Mesa

META Games

META Publishing

Metamoki

Metaplay

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

Mi-Clos Studio

Microsoft

Mighty Bear Games

Mindhaven

Miniclip

L-R: NCSOFT, Rovio. SEGA, Square Enix

N

N3TWORK

NCSOFT

Nekki

Nekomimi Productions

Nerial

Network N

Niebla Games

Nifty Games

Niko Partners

No Moss Studios

Nopia

Northzone

O

OCD-2D Studio

One 3 Creative

Orient Games

Ornav Games

Outfit7

Outplay Entertainment

Owlcat Games

OXYGEN

OYUNDER (Game Designers, Developers Producers & Publishers Association)

P

Paladin Studios

Paranoid Productions

Parker Consulting

Payload Studios

Peacock Pie Productions

Perfect World

Photon Engine

Pikkukala

Pixel Dash Studios

Pixel Noire Games

Pixel Snack

Play Ventures

Playcore

Playdigious

PlayRight Digital Entertainment

Playstack

PLAYTOUCH

Playtra Games

PlayWay

Please Select

Plug in Digital

Polaris-x

Portobello

Q

Quicksave Interactive

R

R3VOGUE

Ravenous Wolf

ReadSpeaker

Reaktor Berlin

Real Media Now

Recontact Games

Reim Entertainment

Remote Control Productions

Rimrock Software

RiseAngle

Ritual Motion

Roasup

RocketRide Games

Roundhill Investments

Rovio Entertainment

Rowan Glade

RTB House Nordics

S

Sakura Games

Sample Rate Audio Production

Scary Robot

SciPlay

ScribbleScape

SEGA Europe

Septeni Global

Shadow

Sharkmob

Sheffield Hallam University

Shiro Games

Simteractive

Sketchbook Games

Smash Mountain Studio

SMD Audio

Smilegate

smpl Games

Sno-Wood Design

SOFTGAMES

Sold Out Sales & Marketing

Something Clever Games

Spoilz

Square Enix

Starberry Games

Stardust

Starloop Studios

Steam Data Suite

Stillfront Group

Storm8

Storybyte Studio

Strategic Alternatives

Sugar

Super Evil Megacorp

Supremacy Games

Survios

Sycoforge

T

Tag Games

Taiga Studios

Tangelo Games

Tampere University

Tapps Games

Team Queso

The Beauty Cult

The Berry Guild

The Inspiracy

TheoTGames

Those Awesome Guys

Thoughtfish

Thru The Blu

Tiny Hydra

Transcend Fund

Try Hard Games

Two Sore Thumbs

Two Way Media

U

Ubisoft

Umami Games

Unbound Creations

Unico Studio

United Spirit Games

Unity

University for the Creative Arts - Farnham

Unlock Audio

Untold Games

UnusuAll Ventures

UserWise

Utopia Analytics

L-R: Ubisoft, Unity, Xsolla, Zynga

V

Vancouver Film School

Vectr Ventures

Velo Capital Partners

Vertex Flare

Verve Group

VGames

Vectr Ventures

Virtual Beings

Virtual Reality Agency

W

wappier

Wargaming

WARHAMMER

Westminster University

WhaleApp

Whatwapp

Wingman AI Agents

WINGS Interactive

Wizards of the Coast

Wolf Eye Studios

X

XQ GAMES

Xsolla

Y

YouRun

Z

Zeptolab

Zynga

1-9

10th Muse

12traits

30 Parallel

32JKTVGM

