Meet the incredible companies you could network online with at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Each Pocket Gamer Connects event hosts a huge variety of companies from all around the world. Whether they are a top developer, talented indie studio, publisher, investor or a platform holder - the opportunities to network are endless.

That rings true once again for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which goes live in just a couple of weeks! On February 8th to 12th, over 1,500 industry professionals from around the world will join us for a week of networking, pitches, matchmaking, superlative seminar sessions and more. You could meet the likes of Facebook, Bandai Namco, Unity, King, Zynga, Square Enix, Google, DICE, SEGA, Rovio and hundreds more from each corner of the games industry.

You can connect with any of them at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. Book now to save up to $210 with our Mid-Term offer.

Unlimited online networking

Included in the price of admission, every attendee has access to the MeetToMatch platform and the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader discussions.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part and now it's time to find out who you could connect with during the conference. We’ll update the list closer to the event as more companies join us daily.

A

  • Africacomicade
  • Aftershock Media Group
  • AGOG Entertainment
  • akiwy
  • Akolyte
  • Akupara Games
  • Alderon Games
  • Altergaze
  • Altitude Games
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Amber Studio
  • Ampere Analysis
  • Angry Cat Studios
  • Anomaly Audio
  • Antidote.gg
  • Anzu.io
  • APPTUTTi
  • AppTweak
  • Archive Entertainment
  • ARDO
  • Arkspire
  • Apple Arcade
  • Aquiris Game Studio
  • Armor Games Studios
  • ARVORE Immersive Experiences
  • Artifact 5
  • Ascended Studio
  • askblu.ai
  • Atomicom
  • AudioMob
  • Auroch Digital
  • AuthorDigital
  • Avanee Mobile Apps
  • Axis Game Factory

B

  • Bahlsenwitz
  • Baller Games
  • Bandai Namco
  • Banzai Games (Nekki)
  • Beardybird
  • Big Games Machine
  • Big Fish Games
  • Big Red Button Entertainment
  • Big Run Studios
  • BITKRAFT Ventures
  • Black Sail Games
  • Black Snowflake Games
  • BoomBit
  • Boomzap Entertainment
  • Bournemouth University
  • Brand Authors
  • Brazil Games Association
  • British Esports Association
  • ByteDance (Ohayoo)
  • Bytro Labs

C

  • California Polytechnic State University
  • Captilight
  • Carry1st
  • Catalis Group
  • Centre for Digital Media
  • Charisma.ai
  • Chartboost
  • ChaseRace K/S
  • Cherrypick Games
  • Chorus Worldwide
  • Chrono Games
  • Cinemoi
  • Coda Platform
  • Code of Rainbow
  • COFA Games
  • Colossal Influence
  • Comico Games
  • Compute Unit
  • ConneD Games
  • Control Magazine
  • Coutts & Co
  • CPJ Media
  • Crazy Oyster Games
  • CrazyLabs
  • Creative Mobile
  • Creative Works
  • Creature Bionics
  • Curran Games Agency
  • CV Capital
  • Cympl Studios

D

  • DECA Games
  • DECK13 Interactive
  • DeeOneZ
  • Deepmist Studios
  • Definite Studios
  • Deluxe Pixel
  • DENA
  • Denuvo by Irdeto
  • Devalley Studio
  • devtodev
  • Digital Future Games
  • Dimoso
  • Dirtybit
  • DICE
  • Dive
  • DOINGSOON
  • Doublethink Corporation
  • DragonfiAR
  • Drest
  • Dynamics Games

E

  • East Side Games
  • Eaton Smith Solicitors
  • Edge
  • Edgegap
  • Elecular UG (haftungsbeschrankt)
  • Elite Game Developers
  • EpiXR Games
  • Esports Insider
  • Esports Integrity Commission
  • Esports Nigeria
  • European Games Group
  • Exedra Games
  • exmox
  • Exobyte
  • Exordium Games

F

  • Facebook
  • Facebook Audience Network
  • Falafel Games
  • FGL & Tamalaki Publishing
  • Fingersoft
  • FinPlay
  • Flick Games
  • Flush
  • Flushed Games
  • Flying Beast Labs
  • Forbes
  • Forgotten Machine
  • FRAG Games
  • Freeverse.io
  • Fridai
  • Fugo Games
  • Fundamentally Games
  • Funday Factory
  • Funvai

G

  • G-angle
  • Gadgets Gaming
  • Game Tester
  • Gamearound
  • Gameberry Labs
  • GameBiz Consulting
  • GameCloud Technologies
  • GameCorps Productions
  • GAMEDIA
  • Gameforge 4D
  • GameHouse Spain
  • Gamejam
  • GameJobs.Ninja
  • GamePoint
  • GameScribes
  • Gametator
  • Gameye
  • Garawell Games
  • Gear Inc
  • Generation X Design
  • Genix Lab
  • Genvid Technologies
  • Geogrify
  • Global Game Jam
  • Glu Mobile
  • Goodgame Studios
  • Google Firebase
  • Graphite Music
  • Grasdouble Studio
  • Greener Grass
  • Greenlight Games
  • GreenPark Sports
  • Greenstone Research
  • GreyCode
  • Grumpy Owl Games
  • Guild Esports

H

  • Hallgrim Games
  • Happy Volcano
  • Happy Warrior
  • HAVE
  • Highland Studio
  • HipHopGamer
  • Homa Games
  • Housemarque
  • Human Soft
  • Hypeful
  • HyprMX

I

  • IARI Ventures
  • ICO Partners
  • iEntertainment Network
  • Imperia Online JSC
  • Ingames
  • Initial Capital
  • Innova
  • Ironhide Game Studio
  • IsCool Entertainment
  • Istar Project
  • Itzo Games

J

  • Jagex
  • Jam City
  • Janeious
  • Jara Ventures
  • Jestercraft
  • JetSynthesys
  • JollyLabs
  • JoyPac
  • JUMP
  • Jyamma Games

K

  • Karnak Studios
  • Kiloo A/S
  • Kimaru Talent
  • Kind Eye Games
  • King
  • Koch Media
  • Kokku
  • Kolibri Games
  • Korion Interactive
  • Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
  • KuniaLabs
  • Kuuasema
  • Kybolt

L

  • LAB University of Applied Sciences
  • League of Extraordinary Gamers
  • Lean Node
  • Legendary Games
  • Leverage Partnership
  • LGS Games Productions
  • Liftoff
  • Lightneer
  • Little Ghost Games
  • Live Tech Games
  • Lockwood Publishing
  • Long Hat House
  • Lume Studio
  • Lumikai Fund
  • Luna Labs
  • LVP

M

  • Mad Data
  • Mampel Skyliner
  • Manifesto Games
  • Marvel Entertainment/Lucasfilm
  • Matchable
  • Matrioshka Games
  • Mavent Partners
  • Maysalward
  • Mediatonic
  • Media Bodies
  • Mehregan Games
  • Melanin Gamers
  • Mesa
  • META Games
  • META Publishing
  • Metamoki
  • Metaplay
  • Metropolia University of Applied Sciences
  • Mi-Clos Studio
  • Microsoft
  • Mighty Bear Games
  • Mindhaven
  • Miniclip

N

  • N3TWORK
  • NCSOFT
  • Nekki
  • Nekomimi Productions
  • Nerial
  • Network N
  • Niebla Games
  • Nifty Games
  • Niko Partners
  • No Moss Studios
  • Nopia
  • Northzone

O

  • OCD-2D Studio
  • One 3 Creative
  • Orient Games
  • Ornav Games
  • Outfit7
  • Outplay Entertainment
  • Owlcat Games
  • OXYGEN
  • OYUNDER (Game Designers, Developers Producers & Publishers Association)

P

  • Paladin Studios
  • Paranoid Productions
  • Parker Consulting
  • Payload Studios
  • Peacock Pie Productions
  • Perfect World
  • Photon Engine
  • Pikkukala
  • Pixel Dash Studios
  • Pixel Noire Games
  • Pixel Snack
  • Play Ventures
  • Playcore
  • Playdigious
  • PlayRight Digital Entertainment
  • Playstack
  • PLAYTOUCH
  • Playtra Games
  • PlayWay
  • Please Select
  • Plug in Digital
  • Polaris-x
  • Portobello

Q

  • Quicksave Interactive

R

  • R3VOGUE
  • Ravenous Wolf
  • ReadSpeaker
  • Reaktor Berlin
  • Real Media Now
  • Recontact Games
  • Reim Entertainment
  • Remote Control Productions
  • Rimrock Software
  • RiseAngle
  • Ritual Motion
  • Roasup
  • RocketRide Games
  • Roundhill Investments
  • Rovio Entertainment
  • Rowan Glade
  • RTB House Nordics

S

  • Sakura Games
  • Sample Rate Audio Production
  • Scary Robot
  • SciPlay
  • ScribbleScape
  • SEGA Europe
  • Septeni Global
  • Shadow
  • Sharkmob
  • Sheffield Hallam University
  • Shiro Games
  • Simteractive
  • Sketchbook Games
  • Smash Mountain Studio
  • SMD Audio
  • Smilegate
  • smpl Games
  • Sno-Wood Design
  • SOFTGAMES
  • Sold Out Sales & Marketing
  • Something Clever Games
  • Spoilz
  • Square Enix
  • Starberry Games
  • Stardust
  • Starloop Studios
  • Steam Data Suite
  • Stillfront Group
  • Storm8
  • Storybyte Studio
  • Strategic Alternatives
  • Sugar
  • Super Evil Megacorp
  • Supremacy Games
  • Survios
  • Sycoforge

T

  • Tag Games
  • Taiga Studios
  • Tangelo Games
  • Tampere University
  • Tapps Games
  • Team Queso
  • The Beauty Cult
  • The Berry Guild
  • The Inspiracy
  • TheoTGames
  • Those Awesome Guys
  • Thoughtfish
  • Thru The Blu
  • Tiny Hydra
  • Transcend Fund
  • Try Hard Games
  • Two Sore Thumbs
  • Two Way Media

U

  • Ubisoft
  • Umami Games
  • Unbound Creations
  • Unico Studio
  • United Spirit Games
  • Unity
  • University for the Creative Arts - Farnham
  • Unlock Audio
  • Untold Games
  • UnusuAll Ventures
  • UserWise
  • Utopia Analytics

V

  • Vancouver Film School
  • Vectr Ventures
  • Velo Capital Partners
  • Vertex Flare
  • Verve Group
  • VGames
  • Vectr Ventures
  • Virtual Beings
  • Virtual Reality Agency

W

  • wappier
  • Wargaming
  • WARHAMMER
  • Westminster University
  • WhaleApp
  • Whatwapp
  • Wingman AI Agents
  • WINGS Interactive
  • Wizards of the Coast
  • Wolf Eye Studios

X

  • XQ GAMES
  • Xsolla

Y

  • YouRun

Z

  • Zeptolab
  • Zynga

1-9

  • 10th Muse
  • 12traits
  • 30 Parallel
  • 32JKTVGM

Book your tickets now

Look at all those amazing companies! You can connect with any of them at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 if you register your tickets. Book now and save up to $210 with our Mid-Term offer.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

