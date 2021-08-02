Feature

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Episode 3 - Cobra Mobile

We speak to Cobra Mobile founder and CEO Mark Ettle about the value of making good games

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Episode 3 - Cobra Mobile
By , Managing Editor

Welcome to episode three of the thrillingly new and exciting PocketGamer.biz podcast. This is our chance to reach into the whole wide world of mobile games and pick some of the most experienced, expert and interesting people around the world and find out more about what they do.

After talking about funding, finance, publishing and live ops in the first couple of episodes, episode three has us drilling down into development.

You can stream this podcast episode free in all the usual places including Apple, Spotify, Google and all your preferred platforms, or listen directly here now:

Cobra Mobile

We invited Cobra Mobile chief executive officer Mark Ettle to come and chat with the PocketGamer team. Mark's a veteran of the global games industry, starting his career at the legendary DMA Design - the studio behind Lemmings and the behemoth that is Grand Theft Auto.

Cobra was a pioneer of the App Store, producing some early hits - including Low Grav Racer and iBomber.

Mark talks about the value of game design in the era of hypercasual games, creating intellectual property (IP) and why the studio is now 'mobile first' instead of 'mobile only'.

News Roundup

The team also focuses on some of the key news stories from the last few weeks, touching on the winners of the Mobile Games Awards, which took place in central London - yes, in real life - as well as online.

With 22 categories of awards, it’s a competition open to almost every area of the industry. This year’s winners included: gaming giant Tencent (Best Publisher) as well as Jana and Sham Al Bdour of Sakura Games, who picked this year’s Rising Stars. 

The news that two 'media' companies - Zoom and Netflix - have announced a move into gaming also comes under the spotlight. Does this mark the start of another land grab from companies in other areas, eyeing the vast riches found within the world of games?

Finally, the team discusses the ongoing situation with Activision Blizzard and the problems of bullying, harassment and discrimination in the games industry. What will it take for the sector to change?

Show Notes

Get in touch

As always, we’d love to hear your feedback, thoughts and ideas. Email us: podcast@pocketgamer.biz or get in touch via our @PGBiz handle on Twitter.

If you’re enjoying the podcast, do please leave us a review or rating. We'll love you forever.


Tags:
Brian Baglow
Brian Baglow
Managing Editor

Brian has been working in the games industry since the mid-1990s, when he joined the legendary studio DMA Design, as a writer on the original Grand Theft Auto. Since then he's worked with major publishers, founded his own digital agency, helped numerous startups with PR, marketing, communications, narrative design, branding and making money.

Back in 2004 Brian created the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for the country's videogames sector. He also lectures at Napier University on the transformative power of interactive media on the creative industries, is a board member of Creative Edinburgh, and helps to organise games, tech and creative industries events.

In his spare time he plays videogames and is usually, proudly, at least one generation behind the cutting edge consoles.

Related Articles

Interview Mar 25th, 2021

How A.I. is changing mobile games and the industry at large

News Aug 24th, 2020

Microsoft gives its support to Epic in its ongoing feud with Apple

Interview Jun 12th, 2020

Interview: How Outfit7 started a virtual pet revolution with its new game

Interview Jan 20th, 2019

Speaker Spotlight: Cobra Mobile CEO Mark Ettle to discuss keys for success in hyper-casual and messenger games

News Jan 23rd, 2018

How developers turn their ideas into reality

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies