Speaker Spotlight: Cobra Mobile CEO Mark Ettle to discuss keys for success in hyper-casual and messenger games

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to Cobra Mobile CEO Mark Ettle. At PGC he'll be taking part in a panel discussion on 'Keys For Success In Hypercasual And Messenger Games'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Mark Ettle: Cobra Mobile is an international game developer and publisher based in Dundee, Scotland.

Cobra is a multi-BAFTA nominated and multi-award winning studio who create amazing games for mobile, messaging, Nintendo Switch, Steam and more.

Cobra has created a wide range of smash-hit games, including the totally awesome iBomber game series, Red's Kingdom, Let's Go Rocket, Cobi Arrows, Cobi Golf Shots, Storm in a Teacup and LEGO Star Wars: Micro Fighters to name a few.

What does your role entail?

As CEO of Cobra Mobile, I run the business!

On top of running the business, I work on product development, product strategy and brand development. I executive produce all Cobra projects. I work with all the staff on product ideas from initial concept through design, into production and out to launch/marketing and support.

Externally I work on Cobra's business development, marketing, PR, Communications and overall product strategy. I work closely with all our key partners to maximise brand value and work with Cobra’s board of directors on the overall direction and focus for the business.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It looked fun!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

It's not all playing games. It's a job, it's a very fun job, so get ready to work at it in an ever-changing landscape!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Retention, retention, retention!

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Growth, growth, growth!

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

You made games and put them in a box, now a box is the very last thing anyone is thinking about releasing!

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The panels, getting feedback from real industry players.

