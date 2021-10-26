How ASO influences metrics: a closer look

1. Introductory stage

We sync with producers and developers to understand what kind of game it is, discussing genre, gameplay, and target audience at the meetings.

2. Analysis stage

We figure out where the idea of the game came from (maybe it’s a mix of references), we analyze the setting and all competitors, including indirect ones.

We look at the competitors’ entire meta: texts, keyword rankings, icons, screenshots, previews, ratings, positions by category, how many people download the game in a particular country, what is the revenue by country — in other words, everything that can help us get an idea of what the situation on the market is to further position our game.

We explore the things that could use some improvement on our part and the opportunities our competitors are missing. Have they localized the product for Japan or Brazil? Do they have mid-range keywords and long tails (i.e. multi-word keys)? Can we make a better trailer? These are some of the things we’re looking to figure out.

Oddly enough, the children's games are the most difficult to handle. Prior to making a final decision on developing a game, the producers need to study the audience that isn’t particularly easy to understand.

Most children don’t know how to search and pick content themselves, so their parents are doing it for them. Therefore, they’re the ones visiting the page. That leaves us with two entirely different categories of people, one has to be interested enough to download the game, and the other has to like the game itself.

Or, maybe the child found the game and the parent is just checking it out before downloading. In this case, the content has to speak to the children with cute pictures and explain how the game benefits the child's development to the parents at the same time.

In addition, parents, as well as the platforms themselves, are very sensitive when it comes to choosing a game for their child. They pay a lot of attention to the reviews, ratings and app safety.

You’re very lucky if your game has a strong competitor. You can look at their creatives, early tests, and generally follow the game’s evolution. In most cases, there are no creatives, or the competitors are very weak, or the ASO is nowhere to be found, so you have to pioneer a certain subgenre.

3. Strategy development

After we analyze the project, we make a roadmap and discuss it with producers and developers. Our game plan strongly depends on the goals and objectives — sometimes you need to start with graphics or, conversely, with text.

If you need to expand your reach and then work on conversion, we start with the text meta.

This happens in 90% of cases with hypercasual and midcore projects — we select the semantic core, compose a text meta, and localize it for different countries. We do this first because the text meta gains momentum very slowly. It takes at least three weeks to index the keywords on Google Play; the App Store is easier to approach, the results are often visible almost immediately.

We start with graphics if we don't have time to work with the text. For example, when user acquisition starts in a week. In this case, the text meta won’t have time to gain momentum and we’ll waste our time. Even though artists also need time to create content, it's quicker to make colorful, attractive packaging with banners, screenshots and calls to action, and switch to expanding the keywords and writing well-developed text afterwards. Graphics testing is the most important thing for hypercasual.

4. Testing stage

After the primary ASO, the game goes to the marketing team for a CPI test. We need it to understand if we’re ready to continue user acquisition, how much a download costs, what’s the retention and other parameters.

If we’re ready to keep working with the resulting metrics, the game goes to the second test to see if it pays off.

5. Result evaluation stage

The producer decides whether to keep the project or not. If the project has passed both tests, it transitions to large-scale acquisition.

6. Strategy implementation

If everything’s good, we move on to what we call the support ASO. We’re working on increasing reach and conversion and optimizing the text meta as well as possible.

Let’s say we wrote a text with the largest possible number of relevant keywords during the primary ASO. When we optimize, we increase target keyword density — this way, a large share of the target audience will be able to find the game by words and phrases.

If there’s a lot of acquired traffic, we check which creatives give us more downloads and adjust the packaging for ads to eliminate any discrepancies.

7. Search for new growth points

We test the performance of pictures, text and other throughout the entire project life cycle.

8. Project shutdown stage

We stop doing ASO only when we’re no longer working with the developer. While the game is on the market, the work goes on.