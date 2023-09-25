Careers Spotlight: Metacore

Metacore is a Helsinki-based games company building a portfolio of global hit mobile games and one of the fastest-growing game companies in Europe. Metacore was founded in 2020, and today, Metacore’s first hit game Merge Mansion entertains over 45 million players worldwide, and the Metacore team has grown from 40 people to 170+ Metacoreans during the last 1.5 years.

Working in Helsinki – and at Metacore – equals an easy commute, a walkable, close-to-nature city, a vibrant cultural scene, flat hierarchies in the workplace, an environment that fosters innovation and excitement, and a great work-life balance.

In psychological safety, ambition and work-life balance we trust

Metacore’s mission is to create mobile games that entertain hundreds of millions of people for decades. But what’s a mission without the people who make it happen? Absolutely nothing! And those people need to feel safe, supported and motivated at work.

The cornerstones of our culture are trust, psychological safety, autonomy, and work-life balance, which also is the most important factor of employee satisfaction to over 50% of Metacoreans. We put a lot of emphasis on this in our day-to-day, despite working in an industry as hectic as mobile gaming. That’s why we regularly measure our employee experience to make sure we live up to our aspirations and foster a culture where employees can thrive.

Our employee satisfaction score is 88/100, which we are very happy and proud of. Based on our great results, we were granted the Future Workplaces certification, which is given to companies that have created an exceptional workplace culture based on understanding the needs of employees, and that employees recommend to others.

Some of the principles we live by are:

We put our people first in decision-making, taking steps that are best for the whole team in the long run

We're ambitious and passionate and set our bar so high our work is always world-class

We show ownership and carry our responsibility, having autonomy but working for the common good of the whole team

We focus on what matters the most, considering all viable options and ideas, and then going all-in and sticking with the best one

We make informed decisions with freedom and responsibility, which means our teams have the freedom to make independent decisions over their own work.

Working and living in the world’s happiest country

Finland is part of the Nordics and has ranked number one for being the happiest country in the world, topping the UN's World Happiness Report five years in a row. Finland is known for its world-class education, hundreds of thousands of lakes, Lapland sceneries, cinnamon buns, Northern lights, nightless nights, saunas and Nokia 3310s. And mobile games, of course.

Finland, and especially Helsinki, is home to some of the world’s leading game studios such as Supercell, Rovio and Remedy Entertainment. The flourishing gaming hub employs 3,600+ professionals of whom 28% are from abroad.

Finland is a stable and safe country with well-functioning services like free public healthcare and an exceptional education system. In addition to safety, stability and a relaxed way of life, you’re always close to nature, even in the biggest cities. And we’re not exaggerating – our office is under 500 meters away from the sea, and the nearest national park is only 30 minutes away from Helsinki.

Helsinki is a city for those who appreciate a balanced life and high well-being. Work-life balance, alongside strong work ethic and low hierarchy, is at the very core of Finnish work life. Finland has many perks affecting your everyday life, for example:

Social insurance

Good working conditions

Paid overtime

Paid sick leave

Paid holiday of 5 weeks per year

Paid parental leave

Is relocation an option for you?

Metacore is the workplace for people from all over the world. Some were born and raised in Finland, some have found their way here through studies or work, like our Backend Programmer Jon Jelinski, who relocated from Munich to Helsinki.

We know that relocating to a whole new country is not an easy decision to make, especially if you have a family to move with you. That is why we will offer you our full support every step of the way, should you decide to join us in Finland.

If you are interested to know more about relocating to and life in Helsinki, we’re more than happy to answer your questions and share Metacore’s Full Relocation Guide with you.

Looking for a workplace just like Metacore?

We’re constantly growing and looking for new people to join our team, so if you think we’d be a good match, check out our open positions!