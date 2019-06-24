Women "underserved" in mobile games market, $1m potato artist joins Animoca Brands, and Empires & Puzzles hits 34m installs

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

1. Empires & Puzzles racks up 34 million downloads

Small Giant Games' hit title has reached the number one grossing position in 57 countries on the App store and 24 on Google Play, according to the company.

2. Artist who sold photo of potato for $1m joins Animoca Brands as creative director

Conceptual artist Kevin Abosch is famous for portraits of famous figures around the world, as well as selling a photo of a potato for $1m. He's also got experience in the blockchain - a key area of investment in recent times for Animoca Brands.

3. “Women are most definitely underserved in the mobile games market”

We caught up with Hutch CEO Beatrice Fischel-Bock to discuss the firm's new interior design game Style Spaces, a game platform she says is created for women, by women.

4. Dozens struck by layoffs at Amazon Game Studios

Amazon is also said to have cancelled some unannounced games as it continues to struggle with its development division.

5. Ustwo names new CEO as it heads into multi-game development

Board advisor Maria Sayans has been named as the studio’s CEO. She’ll be responsible for driving company growth and devising strategy. Dan Gray meanwhile has been appointed as chief creative officer and Peter Pashley, previously head of development, has taken on the role of chief development officer.