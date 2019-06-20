Ustwo names new CEO as it heads into multi-game development

Ustwo Games has appointed a CEO and given new roles to two of its senior team as it expands into multi-game development.

Board advisor Maria Sayans has been named as the studio’s CEO. She’ll be responsible for driving company growth and devising strategy.

Previously Sayans worked as chief customer officer at CCP for nearly three years and as senior director of marketing at EA for 14 years.

Promotions

Head of studio Dan Gray meanwhile has been appointed as chief creative officer, overseeing the developer’s creative output. The studio is currently working on Apple Arcade title Repair and another unannounced project.

Peter Pashley, previously head of development, has taken on the role of chief development officer. He’s tasked with scaling the studio’s production and technical capabilities.

"The games industry is going to change in the coming years, and we want to make sure our most talented and creative people have the space and freedom to focus on making great games,” said Sayans.

"I was a fan of Monument Valley already, but it was seeing the projects the teams are working on, and getting to know the people, that made me fall in love with Ustwo Games. Exciting times are ahead.”

Gray added: “Our unique approach to making games has produced truly memorable experiences for players over the years.

“But we’ve never really formalised this process or even had a creative director. As the studio expands to make multiple games at once, I want to spend my time ensuring that we continue to make games with heart and personality.”

Ustwo Games has built a reputation as one of mobile’s premier premium developers. Its past projects include Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2, Land’s End, Blip Blup and Whale Trail.