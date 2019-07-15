Azerion acquires Woozworld, Million Victories raises $1.4m, and Clash of Clans has its best month in two years

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

1. Clash of Clans had its best revenue month for two years in June

Supercell's hit mobile game made approximately $76 million across the App Store and Google Play from worldwide spending last month.

2. French start-up Million Victories raises $1.4m to shake up strategy genre

The new French studio aims to use the investment to scale up its team and fund the marketing campaign for its debut strategy game Million Lords.

3. Azerion acquires kids MMO Woozworld

Azerion has picked up the game and its team of developers from a group of shareholders led by Telesystem for an undisclosed fee. 26 staff working on the title will now join the Dutch firm.

4. More than 4,000 developers have applied to be part of Google's Stadia Partners programme

Google's upcoming streaming platform Stadia is proving popular with developers, according to the company's technical account manager Sam Corcoran

5. Jobs in Games: East Side Games' Elin Jonsson on the misconceptions of being a games producer

For this entry in our regular Jobs in Games series, we caught up with East Side Games producer Elin Jonsson to discuss her job and how she got into the industry.