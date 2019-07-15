Hot Five

Azerion acquires Woozworld, Million Victories raises $1.4m, and Clash of Clans has its best month in two years

Azerion acquires Woozworld, Million Victories raises $1.4m, and Clash of Clans has its best month in two years
By , Senior Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

1. Clash of Clans had its best revenue month for two years in June

Supercell's hit mobile game made approximately $76 million across the App Store and Google Play from worldwide spending last month.

2. French start-up Million Victories raises $1.4m to shake up strategy genre

The new French studio aims to use the investment to scale up its team and fund the marketing campaign for its debut strategy game Million Lords.

3. Azerion acquires kids MMO Woozworld

Azerion has picked up the game and its team of developers from a group of shareholders led by Telesystem for an undisclosed fee. 26 staff working on the title will now join the Dutch firm.

4. More than 4,000 developers have applied to be part of Google's Stadia Partners programme

Google's upcoming streaming platform Stadia is proving popular with developers, according to the company's technical account manager Sam Corcoran

5. Jobs in Games: East Side Games' Elin Jonsson on the misconceptions of being a games producer

For this entry in our regular Jobs in Games series, we caught up with East Side Games producer Elin Jonsson to discuss her job and how she got into the industry.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Hot Five Jul 8th, 2019

Marshmello debuts new album in mobile game, Nintendo Switch Online passes 10m subs, and Candy Crush's surprise success

Hot Five Jul 1st, 2019

The design choices behind Behaviour's Game of Thrones title, Candy Crush shoots down PUBG Mobile, and LEGO Tower diorama breaks record

Hot Five Jun 24th, 2019

Women "underserved" in mobile games market, $1m potato artist joins Animoca Brands, and Empires & Puzzles hits 34m installs

Hot Five Jun 17th, 2019

Nintendo's Doug Bowser talks crunch, E3 2019 mobile roundup, and Call of Duty: Mobile soft-launched

Hot Five Jun 10th, 2019

Devs sue Apple over App Store fees, Stillfront acquires Kixeye, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite conjures up 100k installs

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies