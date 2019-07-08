Azerion acquires kids MMO Woozworld

Dutch media and technology company Azerion has continued on the acquisition trail with the purchase of cross-platform kids MMO Woozworld.

Azerion has picked up the game and its team of developers from a group of shareholders led by Telesystem for an undisclosed fee. 26 staff working on the title will now join the Dutch firm.

Woozworld is an MMO that focuses on fashion and is targeted at the teens/tweens market. It currently has around 500,000 active users across both web and mobile. Its new owner plans to expand the game’s audience throughout Europe.

Rapid expansion

Azerion’s acquisition comes shortly after it purchased Spil Games’ mobile division last month.

Its portfolio now includes the likes of multi-platform developer Youda Games, Habbo Hotel dev Sulake, browser-based 3D social chat game Smeet and various advertising, monetisation and engagement tools.

Together Azerion said its portfolio of games attracts more than 125 million gameplays.

“Gaming is a crucial part of our trusted digital ecosystem for consumers, advertisers and publishers so this acquisition is a big deal for us,” said Azerion VP of games Jur van Teunenbroek.

“Woozworld significantly grows our user base and introduces a new demographic for our clients in advertising and publishing to connect with. Plus, the folks coming over from Woozworld bring extensive experience that will benefit our other virtual games such as, Habbo and Hotel Hideaway.”