Dutch firm Azerion acquires Spil Games’ mobile division

Dutch media and technology company Azerion has acquired Spil Games’ mobile division.

Spil’s mobile portfolio includes games such as Operate Now: Hospital, which has picked up 45 million installs; and the Troll Face Quest franchise, which has racked up 144 million downloads.

Azerion has also taken a small minority stake in the developer’s web portal business, with Spil now focusing on creating new opportunities in this space.

Spil founders Peter Driessen and Bennie Eeftink will retain a majority 95 per cent stake in the company between them.

Combining resources

The two firms plan to share technology and expertise following the deal. Trebuchet Partners managing partner Brian Stengel was an advisor on the Spil Games deal.

The cost of the deal was not disclosed.

“I’m excited to be in partnership with Azerion,” says Spil CEO Timm Geyer (pictured, main).

“Gaming is a huge global market with massive potential rewards. But you need substantial resources to take it on. Together with Azerion, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Azerion company operates across a number of sectors, including media, tech and games. It claims the Spill deal now makes it the Netherlands’ largest casual games company.

As well as Spil’s mobile division, the firm owns multi-platform developer Youda Games, Habbo Hotel dev Sulake, browser-based 3D social chat game Smeet and various advertising, monetisation and engagement tools.