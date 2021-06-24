Azerion acquires free-to-play social casino developer Whow Games

Netherlands-based tech firm Azerion has acquired free-to-play social casino developer Whow Games.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, it was revealed that the €200 million ($242 million) funding it secured in April looks to have been utilised for the purchase. The company will continue to expand its games portfolio with further investment and "production content opportunities" for advertisers and publishers in the premium sector.

As part of the agreement, Whow Games’ social games will be integrated by Azerion publishing partners into their own digital environments, alongside growing further monetisation offers for its library.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Whow Games has launched numerous slot-related titles since being founded in 2015.

Acceleration

"With the acquisition of Whow games, Azerion makes another huge leap to accelerate its growth strategy," said Azerion CEO Atilla Aytekin

"This is a strategic acquisition for our premium segment, it is expected to bring added value for our ecosystem due to the increased number of games and publishers our partners can work with. Azerion strives to become a one-stop shop for digital games distributors, content providers and advertisers. Together with Whow, we will take our game distribution platform to the next level."

Whow Games founder Heiko Hubertz added: "We see this deal with Azerion as the logical move in our development, as the company is poised to further expand its presence in the DACH region and become a European champion."

Another major acquisition already took place this week, with EA's purchase of UK mobile games developer Playdemic for $1.4 billion.

Not to mention, Take-Two Interactive picked up Serbian mobile games developer Nordeus for $378 million earlier this month, showing the increased amount of activity in the mobile sector.