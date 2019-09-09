Hot Five: Pokemon Go sustains, Lineage 2 M teases, and Small Giant's transition to success

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.



5. Pokemon Go has best month for revenue in three years

First up was the news that Pokemon Go continues to attract and retain a large paying audience. According to Sensor Tower, global spending during August 2019 was $110 million.

Player spending originated largely from the US, which contributed 40 per cent. Japan followed with close to 31 per cent.

4. Southeast Asia powered Gravity’s Ragnarok M: Eternal Love to $50 million a month

Another - somewhat newer - mobile game doing the business is Ragnarok M: Eternal Love. Significantly its relative lack of success in China hasn't been repeated in other Asian territories, with south east Asia countries such as Indonesia and Thailand helping boost it to revenue of over $50 million a month.

3. NCSoft's latest potential mobile blockbuster Lineage 2 M set to release in Q4

NCSoft has announced it will release Lineage 2 M - a mobile port of PC MMORPG Lineage 2 - in Q4. Chief commercial officer Kim Taek-Jin highlighted the game's graphical fidelity saying "There will be no games in the next few years that will not be able to technically follow Lineage 2 M"

2. Weekly global mobile games charts: Voodoo's top 10 download dominance wanes

Thanks to our friends at Sensor Tower, our rundown of the mobile games charts from US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China highlighted some interesting trends.

1. How Small Giant Games made it big

And our most read story of the week was our interview with Smal Giant CEO Timo Soininen, who discussed how the Finnish startup moved on from the failure of its 2015 debut Oddwings Escape to create Empires & Puzzles, the blockbuster that triggered Zynga's acquisition in a deal that valued the company at over $700 million.