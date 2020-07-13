Hot Five

Hot Five: King shows off Crash Bandicoot, Michael Raeford talks education, and Niantic soft-launches Catan

By , Staff Writer

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Why are people still playing Brawl Stars?

Editor Ric Cowley discusses why Supercell's three versus three multiplayer battler Brawl Stars is still being played by million globally.

2. Update: King officially unveils Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!

Pre-registrations are now open for King's endless runner Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.

Currently, only Android users can sign up via Google Play. However, King has assured iOS users that pre-registration will open on the App Store soon. Those that do make their interest known will receive an exclusive Blue Hyena skin at launch.

3. Niantic soft launches next AR title Catan: World Explorers

US developer Niantic has soft-launched its latest augmented reality game Catan: World Explorers.

Catan: World Explorers is one of 10 projects Niantic currently has in development and sees players experiencing the board game of Catan with a "modern twist".

4. POC in Mobile: Why Jam City's Michael Raeford believes education is key to diversifying the games industry

As part of our new ongoing series where we spotlight people of colour in the mobile games industry, we spoke to Jam City senior manager of player experience Michael Raeford about his 18-year experience in the games industry.

5. Traplight secures $9 million in funding as it launches Battle Legion worldwide

Finnish mobile firm Traplight has raised €8 million ($9 million) in a funding round.

EQT Ventures led the investment with further participation from Play Ventures, Initial Capital, and Heartcore Capital. The latter two are existing investors.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

