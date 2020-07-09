Update: King officially unveils Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!

Update: Pre-registrations are now open for King's endless runner Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!.

Currently, only Android users can sign up via Google Play. However, the mobile games firm has assured iOS users that pre-registration will open on the App Store soon. Those that do make their interest known will receive an exclusive Blue Hyena skin at launch.

"We're really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile," said King vice president of game design and creative lead on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Stephen Jarrett.

"Our ambition is to transform the runner experience with classic Crash gameplay while adding depth and progression through a variety of exciting features including meaningful social, crafting and base building. Drawing inspiration from Crash's vibrant history, we plan to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands and wrap them in a brand-new adventure for gamers to play on the go."

Original Story:

The release of King's Crash Bandicoot: On the Run could be close to release as a new Twitter account has appeared for the game.

The social media page has got both its profile and cover pictures blurred. However, below in a pinned tweet, there is a short clip of a TNT crate loading screen. This suggests that a release date announcement is likely on the horizon for the endless runner title.

Currently, the only description on the Twitter page is "Wumpa Island" which is where the game will take place – the home of the lovable bandicoot.

Wumping great

In February, it was confirmed that King – owned by Activision Blizzard – had grabbed the rights to a Crash Bandicoot mobile game from its parent company.

One of the most popular video game characters of all time, Crash made a triumphant return with the N Sane trilogy in 2017, a remastered version of the first three games that were originally created by Naughty Dog. Recently, Crash 4: It's About Time was announced – the first new adventure the Wumpa loving marsupial has seen since 2009.

The last time a Crash game hit mobile was in 2010; Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 2 was available on iOS devices.