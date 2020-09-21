Hot Five: PUBG Mobile revenue tops August, Storm8's Amber Okamura talks remote working, and everything you need to know about IDFA changes

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Stillfront acquires Nanobit in deal worth up to $148 million

Stillfront Group has acquired Croatian mobile game developer Nanobit in a deal worth up to $148 million.

The deal will initially see Stillfront acquire 78 per cent of shares in Nanobit for $100 million, with the sale expected to close on September 30th.

2. Master the Meta: Everything you need to know about the upcoming IDFA changes

Master the Meta is a free newsletter focused on analysing the business strategy of the gaming industry. MTM and PG.biz have partnered on a weekly column to not only bring you industry moving news, but also short analyses on each.

3. Remote Working: "Love the games you want to be hired to make," says Storm8's Amber Okamura

As part of our Remote Working: Jobs in Games series, we spoke to Stillfront Group-owned studio Storm8 art director Amber Okamura about how to get a job in the profession.

4. PUBG Mobile shoots through the most revenue in August 2020

PUBG Mobile has continued to reign supreme as it was the top-grossing mobile game by revenue in August 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Tencent's battle royale title brought in more than $221 million, a growth rate of 25.5 per cent year-on-year.

5. Gameloft acquires interactive series specialist The Other Guys

Games developer and publisher Gameloft has acquired Journeys creator The Other Guys.

Founded in 2020, The Other Guys specialises in interactive storytelling, as it has not only created its Journeys platform – which features 23 series – but it also developed the interactive series app, Linda Brown.