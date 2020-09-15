PUBG Mobile shoots through the most revenue in August 2020

PUBG Mobile has continued to reign supreme as it was the top-grossing mobile game by revenue in August 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Tencent's battle royale title brought in more than $221 million, a growth rate of 25.5 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, China's localised version, Gamer for Peace, generated around 59 per cent of PUBG Mobile's revenue. The US trails behind at 9.5 per cent with 5.2 per cent being generated in Japan.

This year has proven to be huge for PUBG Mobile, as the battle royale broke 600 million installs in March and $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue earlier this month. However, due to the game's recent ban in India, PUBG Corp has chosen to cut its publishing ties with Tencent in the country.

The Chinese tech giant also took second place in August, as Honor of Kings generated $204.8 million in revenue, a 25.5 per cent increase year-on-year. Naturally, at 95 per cent, China accounted for most of the money earned, with 1.7 per cent made in Thailand.

Breaking records

The top five is rounded off with Sony's Fate/Grand Order in third. However, the free-to-play online game did take the top spot on Google Play. It was followed by Niantic's Pokemon Go – which is nearing $4 billion in lifetime revenue – and Mixi's Monster strike at No.4 and No.5 respectively.

Unsurprisingly, the month of August tends to see a spike in mobile game revenue given schools are closed for the summer holidays. As such, Sony's Fate/Grand Order saw its best month ever for earnings as it generated $163 million. Meanwhile, NetEase's Knives out also experienced its best month with $79.5 million.