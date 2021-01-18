Hot Five: King charity partnership, five mobile gaming trends, and what you need to know before Playtika's IPO

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Master the Meta: What you need to know before Playtika’s IPO

Master the Meta and PG.biz have partnered on a weekly column to not only bring you industry moving news, but also short analyses on each.

This week focuses on Playtika's IPO and everything you need to know about the company's decision to go public and what it could mean.

2. Among Us clone 'Werewolf Among Us' accumulates 663k lifetime downloads, 100k in a single day

A clone of social deduction mega-hit Among Us known as 'Werewolf Among Us' has generated an estimated 663,000 in mobile downloads.

Developed by Shenzhen Youliang Technology, the game pits villagers against werewolves in a castle setting, where it's up to the former to utilise their magical shields to resist the invasion of the latter.

3. Five mobile gaming trends to keep an eye on in 2021, according to Newzoo

Data analyst giant Newzoo has put together a list of trends that look set to rock the mobile games industry in 2021.

Last year, the industry saw its biggest year of growth yet. The year of the pandemic contributed to record levels of installs and revenue growth across the board, and that is forecast to continue in 2021.

4. King teams with Battersea for charity campaign in Pet Rescue Saga

Mobile games specialist King has partnered with charity Battersea as it works to help animals.

A four-week-long campaign will be held in Pet Rescue Saga. Throughout that period, players that open the game will have the chance to participate in weekly challenges, each of which will be themed around different areas of work by Battersea.

5. Homa Games partners with Facebook Audience Network for hypercasual game jam

Homa Games has partnered with Facebook Audience Network to host a hypercasual game jam.

The "HOMAJAM" will begin on January 18th and is the latest event that Homa Games has held as it aims to support, diversify, and educate those that are in the hypercasual space.