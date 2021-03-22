Hot Five: Tomb Raider Reloaded soft launch, Rollic CEO on Zynga, King confirms Activision layoffs

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Rollic CEO talks Zynga acquisition, top-charting games, and how to dominate a fast-paced hypercasual market

PocketGamer.biz caught up with Rollic CEO Burak Vardal to catch up on the last six months at Rollic, how the acquisition has shaped the business for the better, and how the studio functions to create long-lasting, hypercasual hits.

2. Tomb Raider Reloaded unearths a soft launch

Emerald City Games has soft-launched Tomb Raider Reloaded, the new action-arcade adventure starring Lara Croft.

The game is currently available to download in Thailand and the Philippines on iOS and Android devices, as confirmed by Square Enix to PocketGamer.biz.

3. Update: King confirms only one employee "affected" by Activision layoffs

Activision Blizzard has reportedly let go nearly 190 employees.

King subsequently confirmed to PocketGamer.biz that only one person was "affected by the changes" at the company. No further details were shared regarding the exact reasoning or department where the employee departed.

4. Leaf Mobile secures the rights for a RuPaul's Drag Race mobile game

Leaf Mobile has secured the rights to create the first RuPaul's Drag Race mobile game.

The Candian company has formed a multi-year partnership with World of Wonder, which will see it release a free-to-play title based on the Emmy-winning show later this year.

5. "Being part of a larger company definitely brings security"

This week we launched our new Done Deal series, where we speak to studios and companies about acquisitions in the game space.

Kicking us off, we discussed Sumo Digital's acquisition of The Chinese Room in August 2018 for £2.2 million ($3.05 million), with studio director Ed Daly and creative director Dan Pinchbeck.